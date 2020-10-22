Business of Stormont will proceed despite four ministers in self-isolation – First Minister

Deputy FM Michelle O’Neill, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, Health Minister Robin Swann and Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin are isolating.

The business of government will continue in Northern Ireland despite four Executive ministers self-isolating, the First Minister has said.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy became the latest to self-isolate on Thursday following Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Health Minister Robin Swann and Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin.

Arlene Foster said the Executive’s work will proceed.

The First Minister said the Executive’s work will proceed (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

“The Deputy First Minister has been self-isolating for some time and that certainly hasn’t stopped the business of government proceeding and we will continue to proceed,” she told an Executive press conference on Thursday.

“We had our Executive meeting today by Zoom for over three hours. That will continue, the business of government will continue because we know that we are at risk like anyone else in the community and it is important that we protect ourselves when we are alerted to the fact that we may have been exposed to Covid-19.”

Mr Murphy said he would be working from home for 14 days after a close family member tested positive for Covid-19.

He said he does not currently have any symptoms.

On Wednesday night, Mr Swann announced he had received a notification on his Covid app informing him he had been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.

He also reported having no symptoms.

The Deputy First Minister and Communities Minister have each been in isolation for more than a week after family members tested positive.

Ms O’Neill’s 14-day period ends on Friday.

Junior Minister Declan Kearney, who said he is ‘the sole standing member of the Sinn Fein team at the Executive for now’ (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Sinn Fein’s Junior Minister Declan Kearney quipped that he has “acquired the moniker as the party’s designated survivor”.

“I am the sole standing member of the Sinn Fein team at the Executive for now,” he said at the Executive press conference as he stood in for Mr Murphy.

On Wednesday evening, Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said he had tested positive for the virus.

He said he had been tested on Tuesday after feeling ill and suffering symptoms of a headache, as well as fatigue.

“Feeling ill, head pounding & really fatigued,” he tweeted.

DUP MLA Pam Cameron and UUP East Belfast MLA Andy Allen also posted on social media on Wednesday that they are also self-isolating after receiving alerts via the app.

Ms Cameron tweeted: “The ‘ping’ you don’t want from your phone… Now self-isolating for 14 days.”

Responding to Ms Cameron, independent MLA Trevor Lunn said he was also self-isolating, and was on his fourth day of doing so.

“It’s a pain but necessary. I’m four days in,” he said.

Sinn Fein MLA for West Belfast Orlaithi Flynn announced on Instagram last week that she was also required to self-isolate.

A spokesperson for the Assembly said tracing work is under way.

“We have been notified that an MLA has tested positive for Covid-19.

“We are currently tracing all of the MLA’s interactions with other building users in order to determine if any additional measures are needed at this time,” they said.

“We are also aware that a number of other MLAs are self-isolating at home.

“An enhanced cleaning regime has been in operation throughout Parliament Buildings during the Covid-19 health crisis and a comprehensive range of measures have been put in place to minimise the risk from Covid-19 to help to ensure the safety of all building users.

“All of these measures are kept under constant review.”