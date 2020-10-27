Cafe operators 'overwhelmed' as they back kids' meal campaign

Huge support from businesses and a thumbs up from footballer Rashford

The director of operations at a Belfast social enterprise scheme said she has been left with tears running down her cheeks after seeing the generosity of people in helping provide children in the area with a free, nutritious meal.

Pauline Fitzsimons said the Loaf Cafe and Bakery on the Grosvenor Road has been overwhelmed by support, particularly after receiving the thumbs up on social media from England and Manchester United football star Marcus Rashford, who has been leading the campaign to make sure children receive free meals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The social enterprise, which works with people with learning difficulties and autism, has risen to the challenge by offering to provide free healthy food packs for families during the extended half term break.

The Loaf Cafe and Bakery

"It's been overwhelming," said Pauline. "In some respects it's sad to see that so many families need the help, but it's also so heartening to watch people come off the streets with cash donations and bags of shopping as they just want to help out.

"We're across the road from the Royal Victoria Hospital and we've had a lot of staff just drop off bags of groceries to help," she said. "Irwins bakery asked us how many loaves we wanted. There are so many people who just want to do the right thing and I know there are many, many families out there who are so grateful for the help.

"This isn't just about finance," she said. "This is about providing nutritional meals for children and as long as we're needed we'll keep on doing it."

Pauline said the publicity given to the crisis by the England footballer has been extraordinary.

"He noticed what we were doing and gave us a thumbs up. We never expected that and we certainly never expected the community spirit that has been flowing ever since," she said.

"And it's great to see so many other cafes around Belfast now getting involved."

One of those taking up the initiative and providing free lunches for school children is Victoria Armstrong at The Lamppost Cafe on the Newtownards Road.

"While we do know Stormont has made provision to continue the school meals voucher scheme, there are always some who are in danger of slipping trough the cracks," she said.

"We made the decision over the weekend that we had to try to do what we could. We've seen the impact it's had on communities in England and wanted to try to give a little bit back.

"There are a lot of families who are struggling, the purse strings are tighter and the kids are now off school for an extended period of time. This isn't just about providing a free lunch for kids who need it, it's about reaching out to the community in general.

"We're in a fortunate position to be able to do this and if we can help even a little bit it's worth doing.

"We've always tried to work with charities and this is just an extension of that.

"We've been delighted with the response.

"It's been a busy day, but a lot of people thought we'd just be doing this for today. That's not the plan. We want to carry this on all week. We'll just keep trying to help in any way we can."

The community spirit is rising to the top around the country as well.

In Co Armagh the staff at one local estate agency have been using their local knowledge to hit the road with deliveries of food and groceries around the area.

Employees at Hannath, based in Portadown, teamed up with non-profit Covid support group Cafe Abundance to spend the weekend delivering around the Craigavon area.

"It was great to be involved," said managing director Alastair Glass. "We always try to be as involved as possible with the local community and we've seen a real need for support on the doorstep.

"There's a fair bit of fear out there this time, both in families and in businesses. We were happy to help and it's great to see the community come together."