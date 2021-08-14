Call for probe into deaths of those infected by Covid-19 in our hospitals

MLA backing grieving families over patients and staff who caught virus in care setting

Families who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 have called for an investigation into hospital-acquired coronavirus deaths.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed yesterday that at least 83 occurred after patients got the virus while being treated for unrelated conditions.

Of those deaths, 78 were in the Belfast Trust area — 44 at the Royal Victoria Hospital; 13 at the Mater; 11 at Musgrave Park, and 10 at Belfast City.

Five deaths were recorded after patients were infected in Western Trust — three in South West Acute Hospital and two in Altnagelvin Hospital.

The figures were released after Freedom of Information requests by this newspaper.

It is understood that some healthcare-associated infections will have included health and social care staff.

According to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, of 355 Covid-related deaths among people of working age, 26 (7.3%) indicated a health and social care occupation.

The Southern and South Eastern Trusts didn’t provide a response, while the Northern Trust said it was still processing the data.

Marie McArdle of Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice described the statistics on the mortality rate for patients and staff infected in hospitals as “horrifying”.

She said: “Across the United Kingdom, on issues such as segregating patients on wards, PPE for front line workers and testing patients who are discharged, there are critical questions around how prepared hospitals were and the resources they were provided.

“The only way we can answer those questions is through a statutory inquiry. The Government must bring its inquiry forward to start immediately and include an interim report that includes best practices on preventing transmission within hospitals in the winter of this year. Not doing so puts more lives at risk.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll supports calls for a full and thorough investigation.

He said: “These figures are very troubling and my first thoughts would obviously go out to everyone and their families who have lost loved ones from Covid.

“However, what the figures really show is that the public and health workers themselves were not properly protected during the pandemic.

“We have heard of the scandal around adequate PPE for health workers, inadequate sick pay and a litany of issues faced by those working at the coal face throughout this pandemic.”

The Department of Health said levels of healthcare-associated Covid-19 infection are likely to show a similar pattern to levels of infection seen in the wider community.

“With higher prevalence of Covid-19 infection in the community there is greater risk of infection in a health or social care setting,” it said.

“Healthcare-associated infections can be acquired through different routes, including the potential for patient to patient, patient to staff or staff to patient spread, and also for environmental contamination.

“The risk of transmission of Covid-19 infection in healthcare settings has been significantly reduced through implementation of a range of mitigating measure.”