Call for public transport to be used for travel to SSE Arena Covid vaccination centre in Belfast

A workman erects a new sign at the SSE Arena in Belfast ahead of its opening

As thousands are expected to travel to Belfast's SSE Arena to receive their Covid vaccine in the coming weeks, people have been encouraged to use public transport to get to and from the centre.

It is estimated that as many as 80,000 people each week could get their jabs at the SSE as the vaccine programme roll-out continues.

With limited parking available at the vaccination centre, several public transport options have been highlighted.

These include:

Free shuttles from the Europa Buscentre every 15 minutes from 7.45am to 8.15pm

Free shuttles from Northside Park and Ride every ten minutes from 7.40pm to 8.20pm

G2 Glider services every 15 minutes from the city centre

Trains to Titanic Quarter station, which a short walk from the SSE

Car parks in the city centre can also be used, from where you can either walk or use the free shuttle from the Europa Buscentre

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the SSE will be one of the busiest vaccination centres in Northern Ireland, so her department, Translink, the PSNI and the South Eastern Trust have put in place a management system to deal with the increased traffic.

“I would ask those travelling to the SSE for vaccines to use the free bus service to get to the centre. I would also remind people travelling on public transport that face coverings must be worn by all passengers and social distancing practices observed," she added.

Translink chief executive Chris Conway said public transport will play a key role in helping people get to the vaccination centre.

"We will be monitoring passenger numbers and ensure we have enough capacity that people will be able to socially distance on board," he said.

"In addition, we have rigorous cleaning regimes in place, protective screens on vehicles and in-stations, PPE for staff, sanitiser dispensers, social distancing signage and more safety announcements than ever, helping ensure we give passengers the confidence to use public transport again.

"We would like to thank the public for their support throughout this pandemic and look forward to welcoming people back on board. We would remind everyone they need to wear a face covering (unless exempt), practice good hand hygiene, socially distance and use contactless payments to minimise interaction. Together, we can keep everyone safe as we come through this next phase and look towards brighter days."

According to the latest figures, a total of 726,589 first doses of a Covid vaccine and 123,452 second doses have been administered in Northern Ireland to date.