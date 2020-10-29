Call for Sinn Fein to explain why Covid support money wasn't paid back sooner

Sinn Fein received £30,000 in Covid-19 support payments from the Executive in April, it has emerged.

BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show revealed on Thursday that a payment of £10,000 was made to the party's West Tyrone account on April 3.

The money was mistakenly paid to three party offices under the Executive's Small Business Support Grant Scheme.

The Department for the Economy (DE) has confirmed the money was only repaid on Monday and Tuesday of this week, over six months after it was first received.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has called on the party to explain why the money wasn't paid back sooner.

Sinn Fein's West Tyrone MLA Maoliosa McHugh's office was one of those to receive the payment. The money was paid directly to Sinn Fein who own the building.

The Nolan Show revealed that they had received a legal letter from Mr McHugh's solicitors regarding the story.

On Wednesday Sinn Fein released a statement saying they had received the three "automatic and unsolicited payments" through the scheme.

The party accepted the offices did not qualify for the scheme and said the money had been repaid, but did not say when.

The DE has detailed that over £4.5m in payments had been made through the scheme to businesses who may not have been eligible.

There is no suggestion any recipients acted inappropriately and the department is working to recoup payments issued in error.

The department has defended its actions amid the "scale of the challenge" presented by the pandemic.

While Sinn Fein were the only political party to directly receive the payments, a DUP MLA said he believed a landlord for one of the party's constituency offices also received it.

DUP MLA for Foyle Gary Middleton

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said he did not know which office was involved but called on the landlord to return the money.

"I can be very clear in terms of DUP MLAs, MPs, representatives, that no payments were made to those elected reps," he told the BBC.

"I am led to believe that there was one case of a landlord having received the payment.

"That landlord should repay that money if that is the case."

The SDLP, UUP and Alliance Party have all said they did not receive the payments.

Addressing Sinn Fein's failure to repay the money sooner SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he didn't know how the situation could possibly occur.

"It seems very, very clear that the only reason that the money was paid back was because you (Nolan Show) contacted them," the Foyle MP said.

"It seemed there was a panic on after that. Why wait seven months? I don't understand."

Mr Eastwood said the main responsibility for the matter lied with the Sinn Fein leadership.

"The bottom line here is the public need to see, yes we are in the middle of a pandemic, things are difficult, things have been rushed, but the public need to see how public money is being spent openly and transparently.

"We're calling today at the Executive for the Auditor General to be brought in to audit all of these schemes.

"The Finance Minister (Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy) is supposed to be the guardian of the public purse, where has he been during all of this?

"We need some honesty and integrity from Sinn Fein. They need to explain to the public why that money was resting in their bank account for seven months."