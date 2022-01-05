Cancer charity ‘extremely disappointed’ with missed waiting time targets

Cancer Focus NI says ‘cancer incidence and mortality’ were increasing pre-Covid

Northern Ireland health trusts have experienced a drop in the number of cancer patients beginning treatment in line with ministerial targets as Covid continues to impact on services.

Local charity Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has responded to the Department of Health’s (DoH) recent quarterly cancer waiting times for July – September 2021 saying they continue to cause “serious concern”.

Richard Spratt, CEO of Cancer Focus NI said: "We are extremely disappointed to see that, yet again, large numbers of local cancer patients have not been seen within the Department’s own target dates. This has been a consistent failure ever since these targets were set.

“These statistics are not just numbers; they represent real people. When patients are waiting so long for a diagnostic test or treatment, the impact on them is devastating on top of all the other stresses associated with Covid-19.

"We see and hear this daily in our work supporting local patients and their families throughout their cancer journey, and our hearts go out to them.

"Even pre-Covid, cancer incidence and mortality were increasing, with these trends exacerbated by an ageing population and health inequalities.

"We fear that waiting times will continue to increase for many local people, especially as we’re expecting a large cohort of people with a late diagnosis as a result of the pandemic.”

The DoH report on cancer waiting time statistics shows there has been an increase in the number of patients who started treatment following an urgent GP referral in September 2021 (431) when compared with August (355) and July (368).

This was also higher than the number who started treatment in September 2020 (368).

However, the percentage who began treatment within 62 days decreased from 52.4% in July to 43.9% in August and 42.5% in September. This was well below the 95% Ministerial target which has not been met in the last 3 years.

Of the 248 patients waiting longer than 62 days for treatment in September 2021, almost a third were diagnosed with urological cancer - the branch of medicine and physiology concerned with the function and disorders of the urinary system - while 18% were diagnosed with skin cancer.

In September 2021, 780 out of 886 patients started treatment within 31 days following a decision to treat, compared with 722 out of 794 in August, 750 out of 821 in July and 832 out of 875 in September 2020.

In September 2021, 88% of patients were treated within 31 days compared with 90.9% in August, 91.4% in July and 95.1% during September 2020.

The Western Trust achieved the 98% Ministerial target in July. This target was not met by any other Trust in any of the three months of the quarter.

In September 2021, 1,337 patients were seen by a breast cancer specialist following an urgent referral for suspect breast cancer; this was an increase on the 1,112 seen in July and the 976 seen in August. It was similar to the number seen in September 2020 (1,342).

The Ministerial target was not met in July, August or September 2021 with 77.2%, 70.2% and 75.5% of patients being seen by a breast cancer specialist within 14 days of an urgent referral for suspect breast cancer respectively. The target has not been met at a regional level in the last 22 months.

At an HSC Trust level, Belfast and Northern were the only Trusts to achieve the target in any of the three months of the quarter, with all patients seen within 14 days in July, August and September in Belfast and all patients seen within 14 days in July in the Northern Trust.

September 2021 recorded 2,583 new referrals for suspect breast cancer. This was an increase from 1,748 in July and 1,827 in August. There were 26% more new referrals in September 2021 when compared with September 2020 (2,042).

Urgent breast cancer referrals increased from 1,169 in July to 1,225 in August and 1,699 in September. The rate of urgent referrals was similar across the quarter with 66.9%, 67.0% and 65.8% of new referrals being urgent in July, August and September respectively.

Cancer Focus NI has campaigned for 10 years for a new Cancer Strategy for Northern Ireland to improve prevention, early diagnosis, waiting times, treatment and survival.

The long-awaited draft of a new Cancer Strategy was published in June and completed its public consultation in October.

Richard Spratt continued: “There is an urgent need for the publication and sustained resourcing of the new Cancer Strategy, but in the present and immediate future, we need to see improvements under the Cancer Recovery Plan.

"In addition, significant capacity and workforce challenges must be addressed now. We’ve presented these concerns to our political leaders for years via our establishment and facilitation of the All Party Group on Cancer at Stormont. Local people cannot and should not wait anymore.”