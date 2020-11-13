Cancer patients could die in wait for treatment because of Covid delays, health minister warns

Cancer sufferers could die as a result of the NHS having to prioritise Covid-19 patients, Health Minister Robin Swann has warned.

Mr Swann said that he was ‘heartbroken’ by the decisions medical staff were having to make about who to treat, as pressures on the NHS mounted, but said that no Covid-19 patients would be turned away.

“I’m heartbroken by that. When I took over this job we knew what pressure our health service was under, and our waiting lists.

“I don’t want it to come to a position where anybody working in the health service has to make that personal decision, that ethical decision.

“The ethical decision is, could we turn a Covid patient away? The answer is no,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“Where we get the latitude in our current system with our current footprint and our current staff is by saying to other people: 'No, sorry: your operation, your scope, your diagnosis, is going to have to be put off until we can safely accommodate you within the health service'."

Asked to clarify if he meant that no Covid patient would be turned away, but a cancer patient may die as they wait for delayed treatment, the Minister agreed.

“Yes. That’s as black and white as it is," he said.

During this second wave of Covid-19 , more NHS services have been kept running," Mr Swann said.

“In the first wave, we downturned dramatically, because we did not know what was in front of us.

“This wave is actually higher: we have more inpatients, more people in ICU than we had in the first wave. But our health service is stepping up to try to keep as much running as they possibly can.”

The Minister was speaking after it was revealed that there had been a further 11 Covid-linked deaths in Northern Ireland. A further 607 people had tested positive for the virus, according to Department of Health figures.

Earlier, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust chief executive Cathy Jack had spoken of her fears about the potentially 'life-limiting ' treatment decisions that medical staff were having to make.

"I have witnessed first-hand some of my colleagues in tears about the decisions they are making," she said.

“There may be potential harm in those patients that do not get their surgeries in a timely way that we would want.

“It could affect the outcome and it could have an impact on their life, it could be life-limiting.

“That includes cardiac surgeries, major complex surgery, there will be some patients with cancer in that and no-one wants to delay anyone with cancer surgery or other surgery.”

The Stormont Executive agreed on Thursday to extend circuit-breaker restrictions by one week.

The deal brought an end to the political deadlock over the exiting of the current coronavirus measures.

But last night the Health Minister described as ‘a gamble’ the NI Executive’s decision to extend its four week lockdown by one week.

Mr Swann said he had requested a two week extension, adding that he expected to have to return to the Executive before Christmas seeking more restrictions.

“I wanted more, I wanted more time to drive the R number down and the number of infections, but especially to see a decrease in the number of people that we have in hospital and ICU," he said.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t get what we asked for initially. I’m disappointed that the DUP didn’t support that. But we are where we are. But what I’m asking for is political support so that if we have to come back again, the support will be there."

There are presently 136 ICU beds across hospitals in Northern Ireland. Forty-four of them are occupied by Covid-019 patients, with 34 of those patients on ventilation.

Mr Swann said Northern Ireland’s NHS was under unprecedented stress.

“Our health service has been underfunded and understaffed for a number of years”, he said, “but the pressure that we’re currently under due to Covid is something that we have never experienced before.”

The R rate was actually starting to increase in recent days, the Minister told the programme.

“That’s a concern to me. Because when we see an increase in that infection rate without a decrease in the number of people that we currently have in hospital, that's where the additional challenges come."

There are over 400 in-patients with Covid-19, the Minister said. “That’s the equivalent of 50 8-bed wards across the health service. That’s a massive stress and strain on a system that is already under pressure.

“I hope that we don’t have to go back to ask for more restrictions, more interventions - but I cannot give that assurance," he warned.