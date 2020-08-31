Cancer sufferer who appealed to NI first ministers to allow wedding during coronavirus lockdown passes away

Samantha Gamble and Frankie Byrne (centre) after their wedding, with Kevin McGuinness and Samantha’s children, Jessica and Stephen

A terminally ill cancer sufferer who appealed to the first and deputy first ministers to allow her to wed her partner, has died, it has been announced.

Samantha Gamble and her partner Frankie Byrne from Loughbrickland were planning on tying the knot on May 29, before the Covid-19 lockdown cruelly dashed their hopes.

Samantha was diagnosed with soft cell sarcoma in 2018 and told she had two years to live. The cancer then spread to her lungs, neck and spine.

The couple were together for 12 years and share three children.

In May and after weeks of added stress and representations to Health Minister Robin Swann, the DUP and Sinn Fein, Arlene Foster announced that marriage ceremonies for the terminally ill would be allowed to go ahead.

The couple with a bouquet from the Belfast Telegraph

The couple said they were "absolutely chuffed" to be allowed to wed and held a ceremony in the back garden of their Loughbrickland home and took their vows in front of her daughter, Jessica, and son, Stephen, and Frankie's best friend of 25 years, Kevin McGuinness.

It was announced, Samatha sadly passed away at the Southern Area Hospice on Sunday. Her funeral is to take place on Wednesday with those attending asked to observe social distancing. The family have asked for no flowers and instead donations to the Southern Area Hospice be made via William Bell & Co, Funeral Directors, 23, Kenlis Street Banbridge BT32 3LR.

"Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle," a funeral notice read

"'Peace Perfect Peace'".

For the wedding Samantha wore a pretty pale pink dress that had been picked out by her daughter, Jessica, while her mother was in hospital and Frankie put his late mother Peggy's wedding ring onto his new bride's finger in an emotionally charged simple ceremony.

Thousands of people across Northern Ireland sent their well wishes to the couple.

Just hours before the wedding, Samantha said: "Life has thrown many challenges at us, but love has remained throughout. And if anything, it has made that love stronger. It means so much to be Frankie's wife. It just means the world that I can say 'that's my husband' and that we are together, through everything. I can't wait to be Mrs Byrne."