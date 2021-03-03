Carl Frampton contemplates 'upping sticks' over Stormont Covid 'shambles' as DUP MP blasts 'clear as mud' roadmap: How social media reacted

Reaction scathing to Executive's dateless plan

Online reaction has been scathing to the Executive's dateless plan to exit lockdown with boxing legend Carl Frampton branding it a shambles saying it left him contemplating leaving Northern Ireland and a DUP MP blasting it as "clear as mud".

The first and deputy first minister outlined how Northern Ireland will emerge from its coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, however, said it was not the plan her party would have had if they were solely responsible suggesting they would have moved at a faster rate.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart, in a Facebook post, apologised describing the plan as "clear as mud" and "difficult to understand".

"Don't shoot the messenger," she posted before outlining the plan adding "it's a start".

Hundreds responded to her post and all appeared to vent their frustrations.

"This is not a roadmap," Peter Pedlow responded, "maps provide clear direction....start point, destination and the measure able distance in between. There is no measure here."

Many others highlighted the how the DUP was involved in its creation.

"Your party unfortunately are complicit in this jargon," Dwaine Hutton added.

"Not one part of this makes sense. That has actually give me a sore head. Any chance of giving people a bit of clear hope!"

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill said there was collective agreement around the Executive table and the DUP did not ask for the inclusion of dates. She described the plan as “balanced, steady and sustainable” and said those wanting to move faster should “get real”.

The British medical Association in Northern Ireland described the roadmap as a “sensible mix of caution and optimism”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Boxer Carl Frampton added to the online backlash.

"I've never in my life thought about upping sticks and moving my family away from home until I witnessed how badly Stormont has handled Covid. Shambles," he tweeted.

The two-time world champion previously hit out at the Executive's closure of schools. He said to keep churches open and to close schools was "backward thinking". Churches later agreed to close.

The Jackal has fronted a health campaign earlier in the pandemic to encourage people to follow health advice and stay at home.Thousands vented their frustration on social media at the Executive over its plan.

Many poked fun for what was seen as a “confusing” message, with some comparing it to the board game Snakes and Ladders and others describing it as a "road to nowhere".

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Michelle O'Neill defended the approach of not putting dates in the plan and when challenged about disagreements around the speed of the plan, emphasised the “collective agreement” between ministers when signing off the roadmap.

“I think the pathway that has been published gives us a way out of the period of lockdown and gives us a way forward that mitigates against the danger of rolling back,” she told the BBC.

“The transmission of the virus is coming down, but it is coming down from a high base. The signs are all good, but that can quickly change.

“We are not going to give people false hope and false dawns around dates we can't deliver on.

“I feel like this is a very honest pathway out of the restrictions and gives us the best chance not to go into reverse.

“I understand the frustration of people. I am like everybody else, not seeing my family either.

“We have set out a range of things we need to look at [before easing]. The ‘R’ remaining under one. The vaccination programme continuing at pace. The health service being under the capacity. We are in a good position at the moment, but we still are in danger.”

After the publication of the document on Tuesday, First Minister Arlene Foster said it must be the “last lockdown” and suggested it is possible restrictions could be eased at a quicker pace, with her view that the DUP would have come up with a different plan.

"The evenings are getting brighter now, I know people are looking to get rid of these restrictions," said Ms Foster.

“Certainly there is a lot of frustration out there.

"We are asking people to work with us so that we can make this the last lock down.

“That is what I am focused on because we certainly cannot go back into a lock down again."

Michelle O’Neill stressed that the plan was a “collective agreement” between all Ministers and warned those who call for a quicker reopening to “get real”.

“I think Executive ministers and all those in elected office need to work together,” added Michelle O'Neill.

“The worst thing that could happen is that things are opened far too quickly and we end up in reverse in a matter of weeks.

“I have never deviated or tried to alter the public health advice that has come forward. It is actually one party throughout the pandemic that has tried to push too far. Steady calm leadership is what is required.”

Dr Alan Stout of the British medical Association in Northern Ireland described the plan as a “sensible mix of caution and optimism”.

“I think the Executive have been very clever to resist that really significant temptation of putting dates onto it,” he said.

“You can’t base anything on one single figure and one single target. As we start to open things up we know the R number will probably climb a little bit we know that infections will probably climb a little bit.

“The absolute key at the moment and for all the business sectors as well, is to give them that confidence to give them hope that this is going to be our long-term solution.”