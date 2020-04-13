Cartoon characters get into the Easter spirit in Belfast's Ardoyne

Paul McCusker and community workers dressed as characters deliver Easter eggs to children in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast

Cartoon favourites descended on north Belfast on Easter Sunday to hand out 200 chocolate eggs and spread the holiday cheer.

Young people, staff and volunteers from Ardoyne Youth Club, along with local councillor Paul McCusker, brought the Easter spirit to raise morale during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr McCusker said young people from the youth club dressed up as Barney the dinosaur, Baby Shark and others to try and bring a smile to the community.

"Local people really enjoyed it and it was well received, particularly also when we have had the lockdown and coronavirus, and the impact that has had on people," the SDLP man said.

"I'd just like to thank the young people from Ardoyne Youth Club who were the volunteers today."

Meanwhile, a community group in Lisburn delivered more than 1,000 Easter parcels to children and families on Saturday.

Ballymacash Community Forum, a Lisburn group consisting of community groups, churches, schools, sports clubs, PSNI, politicians and local businesses, came together in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Community worker Valerie Douglas said: "I believe we learned today that community spirit is still there 100%, despite the difficult situation we are in."

Elsewhere, Dungannon man Keith Clarke has run a marathon in his driveway while pushing a wheelie bin to raise money for the NHS. He completed a similar feat on March 30, when he raised almost £2,000 running a marathon in his backyard with a wheelbarrow.