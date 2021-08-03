‘Cash for jab offer may get more young people vaccinated’

Incentive should not be ruled out as uptake remains low: economist

Health officials should not rule out cash incentives in the drive to increase the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines in young people, an economist has said.

Dr Esmond Birnie, chief economist at Ulster University’s Business School, said such a move could prove crucial as uptake in young people remains low.

Only 14% of the 1,219,389 people who had received their first dose of the vaccine by noon yesterday were in the 18 to 29-year-old cohort. This is despite the fact it is the largest group of the population currently eligible for the vaccine.

At the same time, only 14% of the overall total of people who have had one dose of the vaccine were in the 30 to 39-year-old cohort.

Dr Birnie said: “During the last seven or so months the rollout of the vaccine throughout the UK, including Northern Ireland, has been very successful.

“But now we see data for July 28, that whereas in England 88% of adults have had at least one jab and 90% in both Scotland and Wales, the Northern Ireland rate is 83%.

“Vaccine reluctance or scepticism seems concentrated amongst the younger age groups — at the end of July only 59% of 18 to 29-year-olds in Northern Ireland had received a vaccine.

“The Health Minister’s proposal about adding a vaccination requirement to the high street stimulus cash cards was shot down in flames but it is time to have a conversation about the use of incentives to promote youth vaccination.

“It probably has to be something more substantial that the ice cream van which was outside the SSE Arena a few weeks ago.”

Dr Birnie said there are two reasons for looking at incentives.

The first of these, he said, relates to human behaviour.

“There are always going to be some people who are a little bit fearful, even if irrationally so, about taking a vaccine or regard it as a bit inconvenient,” he said.

“A small cash incentive might be enough to nudge those people into taking a favourable decision.”

Dr Birnie said it is also useful to look at the experiences of other countries, referring to a controlled experiment being conducted in Sweden and a recommendation by US President Joe Biden, who has called for $100 payments for vaccine recipients.

He continued: “There is of course, apart from the need to use scarce public money, a major objection to the provision of incentives. It might be argued we are bribing people to do what they should do anyway.

“The Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove, recently said, people had a moral duty to take the vaccine because in so doing they were helping not only themselves but, ultimately, also their neighbour.

“He was right that people should do ‘the right thing to do’ but the practical problem is that some are choosing not to.

“That’s where incentives come into play, as William Temple, who was Archbishop of Canterbury, wrote in 1942 that ‘the art of government in fact is the art of so ordering life that self-interest prompts what justice demands’.”

A spokesman from the Department of Health said: “We will continue to consider all feasible options to encourage vaccine take-up.”

Colm Gildernew, chair of the Stormont health committee, said: “The best way to improve vaccine uptake among younger people and other harder to reach groups is to educate and encourage in relation to the benefits individually and for our community, as well as dealing with misinformation.

“We must continue to ensure that people can avail of the vaccine in a way that best suits their needs.

“Vaccines are a key element of dealing with the Covid virus, alongside a robust and effective test, trace and isolate strategy.”

Yesterday, Northern Ireland recorded 872 Covid-19 cases and five deaths linked to the virus.