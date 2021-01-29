Cash needed urgently to end NI surgery crisis: medic

A surgeon has described the hopelessness he feels at the cancellation of hundreds of operations as his professional body has made the case for a cash injection to help address the declining situation.

It comes after it emerged that an inability to roll over funds into the coming financial year has forced the health service to hand back £90m in the midst of the pandemic.

However, the Royal College of Surgeons has warned additional funding is required to help tackle Northern Ireland's waiting list crisis.

According to the most recent available figures, more than 200,000 people here had been waiting longer than a year for a first outpatient appointment or inpatient treatment in September last year.

A further 71,968 people had been waiting longer than 26 weeks for a diagnostic test.

Gary Spence, a member of Royal College of Surgeons Board in Northern Ireland, said he and his colleagues are frustrated by the recent cancellation of hundreds of elective procedures, which has happened as the health service struggles to cope with the number of seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

He said: "I have never come across anything like this in my career, it is putting phenomenal pressure on us, but I am always humbled by the reaction of my patients when I tell them that their operation can't go ahead.

"We all have parents, family and friends who are patients, we are patients ourselves, we are humans, so there is a certain degree of hopelessness and wondering when it's all going to end.

"However, we do want to be as optimistic as we can and we have made a series of suggestions to the Health Minister about how we think surgery can be rebuilt."

Mark Taylor, Northern Ireland Director of the Royal College of Surgeons, said additional funding will be essential when trying to restart surgical services in the wake of Covid-19.

He said: "It would be a sad day for Northern Ireland and our Government if we had to hand back much needed money when our situation is so dire.

"We know that the Executive are seeking flexibility from the Treasury to enable Stormont to roll money over to the next financial year and we sincerely hope they are successful because our waiting lists are horrendous."