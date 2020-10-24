Challenging situation: Michelle O'Neill refuses to rule out extension of Covid-19 restrictions

In spotlight: Sinn Fein’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill speaks to the Press in Coalisland, Co Tyrone, yesterday

Michelle O'Neill has refused to rule out an extension to Covid-19 restrictions and said that every option will remain on the Executive's table at the end of the current circuit breaker period.

Speaking in her home town of Coalisland, the Deputy First Minister, appearing in public for the first time in two weeks after 14 days of self-isolation, stressed she still hoped current measures could be lifted on November 13.

"I am very open and honest about the fact we're in a very challenging situation," she said.

Read more Health chiefs decide against advising shielding for people considered vulnerable

"But I believe that everything has to remain on the table. I don't want us to have to impose further restrictions, I hope we can avoid that. But I'm honest enough to be able to say that all these things have to remain on the table."

Ms O'Neill was speaking as Health Minister Robin Swann admitted he is "deeply disturbed" that cancer procedures are being postponed after the Belfast Trust made "an extremely difficult decision" to expand Covid-19 intensive care capacity.

The Trust issued an apology on Friday after cancelling 106 planned surgeries and scopes.

Mr Swann said he will be seeking assurances that any cancelled procedures will be rescheduled urgently.

"This situation is extremely distressing for patients and families and I sincerely apologise for the distress that has been caused," he said.

"This is also a dreadful position for our healthcare staff and hospital managers to be in.

"The more critically ill Covid patients there are, the less staffing capacity we have in the system for non-Covid services.

"This is the dire reality that we find ourselves in."

Stormont Health Committee chairman Colm Gildernew (Sinn Fein) described the situation as "unacceptable".

"Since June we have been getting assurances from the Department that rebuilding health services would proceed even within the prevailing Covid-19 situation," he said.

"While patients understand the additional pressures that the health and social care system is facing, it's unacceptable that they are not receiving the urgent care they require."

Meanwhile, deputy chair of the Health Committee Pam Cameron (DUP) urged Mr Swann to consider calling on the armed forces for help.

"It is widely recognised by all parties that our health service staff are under immense strain as the number of hospital cases of Covid-19 rises again," she said. "In other parts of the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Defence have played a central role in easing the pressure on health service staffing and resources.

"The minister must strongly consider utilising them in Northern Ireland."

The Deputy First Minister said the issue had been raised throughout the pandemic and claimed some had been playing politics with it.

"Obviously there's a lot of sensitivity around the British Army and their role here," said Ms O'Neill. "But clearly we're in the middle of a pandemic and we'll do whatever is necessary to support people."

Ms O'Neill stressed that her priority now is for school to re-open at the end of next week.

"Our position has always been clear. Everybody's priority has to be to see schools re-opening," she said. "What we want to see at the end of next week is an assessment to let us know where they think things sit."

She did warn that the Executive may find itself having to close down other sections of society if schools were to re-open.

"It has to be a policy objective of the whole Executive to open schools," she said. "That means we have to make hard decisions around what other things we have to do to keep schools open. There is a wee bit of hope in the middle of all this that things do seem to be moving in the right direction," she added.

"In Derry and Strabane Covid measures are starting to work. There's a downward trend in terms of cases there, so that should show that the interventions that we have brought forward have been working.

"Our Executive strategy is to bring the R rate down to 0.7 and at the end of the next three-week period we'll know if that's the case or not."

Meanwhile Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride yesterday announced that he had reviewed the current advice for those who had been previously shielding and that he would not be making changes at this stage. Dr McBride said: "Having carefully weighed up all the evidence, including the impact on mental health and I have decided that shielding should remain paused at this stage.

"If you are clinically extremely vulnerable then it is of course important to take extra precautions and follow the public health advice. Continue to be particularly careful in following the advice on limiting household contacts, keeping social distance, hand washing and wearing a face covering."

Dr McBride stressed that the position will be kept under review.