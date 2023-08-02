Changes can’t wait until after Covid-19 Inquiry, warns victim’s daughter

Daughter of first NI woman killed by virus tells Westminster to implement advice immediately

The daughter of the first woman to die of coronavirus in Northern Ireland has called for recommendations submitted to the Covid-19 Inquiry to be implemented immediately.

Written submissions were filed with the probe at lunchtime yesterday by representatives of bereaved families following the completion of the first phase of proceedings that are scheduled to last four years.

The papers contained 71 recommendations addressing what campaigners described as “catastrophic” failings.

Newtownabbey woman Brenda Doherty, who lost her mother, Ruth Burke (82), after she contracted Covid while in hospital in March 2020, described sitting through the hearings as “a powerful journey” and an “quite an eye-opener”.

“I was quite taken aback by how far behind the rest of the UK we were and how vulnerable citizens were and still are,” said the co-lead of the Bereaved Families for Justice group.

Ms Doherty called for measures, including the transfer of key powers to central government in the absence of Stormont, to be implemented now, rather than after the inquiry ends.

She said: “Sometimes we accept things and there’s times where you just can’t accept it anymore. This is one of those times. We can’t wait.”

Ruth Burke and her daughter Brenda Doherty

The campaigner repeated her call for a separate inquiry looking at how the pandemic was handled in Northern Ireland.

“We are only scratching the surface. This I see as a starting point. A Northern Ireland devolved inquiry would allow us to get into the depths,” she said.

“I will continue to call for one until the day that we get one.”

Ms Doherty said she did not relish being in her position, but she vowed to keep speaking out until changes were made.

Her mother’s discharge from hospital was delayed because no care packages were available.

“I would rather my wee mummy was sitting at home in her recliner doing her knitting, but she isn’t,” Ms Doherty said.

Enda McGarrity, one of the solicitors representing the bereaved families, said the evidence showed there was “a complete lack of preparedness” for the pandemic and that this was compounded by the absence of a functioning Executive between 2017 and 2020.

“That, we argue, has led to a theme and a culture of a lack of accountability and a vacuum of leadership,” he added.

Mr McGarrity’s called for the introduction of a “legislative safeguard” through which Westminster would assume responsibility for civil contingency planning in the absence of a Stormont Executive.

He said “a wholesale rethink” was required around how society prepares for pandemics.

Mr McGarrity also claimed the Conservatives’ austerity programme and a failure by politicians to implement required health reforms had exacerbated the problem.

Other submissions from families highlighted the “very clear negative impact” of the lack of planning for a no-deal Brexit prior to January 2020 and a lack of scientific advice being fed back to local authorities

The second module of the inquiry is scheduled to get under way in October.

Ms Doherty said she hoped the format would be changed so that bereaved families could have more input and tougher follow-up questions could be put to witnesses, especially politicians.

She added: “It’s important for me that if this situation arises again, I feel safe.”