Changes to hospital visiting rules after Covid threat downgraded

There have been changes to guidelines around visiting hospitals and other care settings in Northern Ireland after the UK's Covid-19 alert level was downgraded.

Care home residents will be allowed a wider variety of visiting arrangements under the new plans.

From March 1 all health and social care trusts are advised that they should allow at least one face-to-face visit per week by one person.

It comes after the four UK Chief Medical Officers recommended that the Regional Alert Level should move back from Level 5 to Level 4 with immediate effect.

Hospital visits were suspended in January after Northern Ireland saw a spike in Covid-19 cases after Christmas, however some end of life visits were still allowed.

Under the new alert level in hospices one visitor will be allowed for one hour daily where the environment is Covid-19 secure.

Rules including maintaining social distance of up to 2m, attending to hand hygiene and good respiratory hygiene, good ventilation and appropriate use of PPE and wearing face coverings remain in place.

In maternity services one partner will be able to accompany the pregnant woman to dating scan, anomaly scan, early pregnancy clinic, fetal medicine appointments and when the woman is in active labour (to be defined by midwife).

Visits in antenatal and postnatal wards will also be allowed for one person for up to one hour once a week.

Care homes that do not have a current outbreak of the virus are being advised to allow a variety of visiting arrangements, including in indoor settings where possible, to enable meaningful contact between residents and their loved ones.

Care homes that haven’t already implemented arrangements for care partners are being encouraged to do so.

Under the scheme a designated person is allowed to visit a care homes resident, with coronavirus protection measures in place.

"The guidance is subject to local risk assessment. It will be kept under constant review and revised as appropriate," a Department of Health spokesperson said.