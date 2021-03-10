Charities to get £7.5 million boost to help fund services

Charities in Northern Ireland are to receive an additional £7.5 million to help those in financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic.

The Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey announced the release of over £7.5million of awards on Wednesday afternoon.

It is expected to support over 300 charities who applied for the funding as part of the Covid-19 Charities Fund.

The money is awarded to support costs charities from 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021, with up to £75,000 available for an individual charity.

Sinn Fein's Deirdre Hargey said the funding was "vital" for the sector and that she hoped it could ease some of the needs of charities who have been struggling over the last few months, as a result of operating under reduced services.

“Along with £8.8million awarded in Phase 1 of the Covid-19 Charities Fund, this will bring the total disbursed by my Department to support charities during 2020/2021 to £16.3million," she said.

"The Executive allocated my Department with £15.5million in May 2020 and I secured additional funding to ensure that all local charities’ needs could be met in full.

“I want to thank Community Finance Ireland for helping my Department deliver the much needed Covid-19 Charities Fund. I also want to thank NICVA for promoting the Fund and the support they provided to applicants to ensure local charities had help to apply.”

Phase 2 of the Fund is being delivered by Community Finance Ireland, following successful delivery of Phase 1 by The National Lottery Community Fund who disbursed £8.8million to over 500 charities to support them in the period up to 30 September 2020.

Donal Traynor, Group Chief Executive of Community Finance Ireland said: “We are delighted to help deliver Phase 2 of the Covid-19 Charities Fund on behalf of the Department for Communities. We delivered £9.25million on behalf of the Department through the Covid Social Enterprise Fund last autumn and are well aware of the importance of this type of support to the sector.

“Our approach to the Fund has been to bring our team’s skills and sectoral knowledge to aid a fair and swift assessment of a charity’s specific needs and make an award which meets those needs in full.

“We encourage all applicants, who receive a letter of offer over the coming weeks, to return their acceptance note as soon as possible so that our team can move to payment stage.”