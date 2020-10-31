Check your bank accounts more often, suggests former UUP MLA Ross Hussey after Covid grant controversy

A former MLA who received a wrongful credit card payment yesterday has told Sinn Fein to check its bank accounts more often.

Posting on Twitter on Friday, former Ulster Unionist MLA Ross Hussey explained he had been on the phone with his bank for an hour to repay the money and said: "Shows you your account should be checked regularly!"

Three Sinn Fein members resigned this week, including former MP Elisha McCallion and two party officials, after it emerged £30,000 in emergency coronavirus grants for businesses was paid in error in March.

The money was paid back this week, six months after receiving it, but only after it was exposed in an investigation by the BBC Stephen Nolan programme.

"I simply cannot understand how that happened. When I was an MLA, all expenses were paid by me personally and then I claimed them back," Mr Hussey told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Today there was an overpayment into my credit card account and I saw it immediately. I think £10,000 would have caught me between the eyes.

"I don't understand, if that much money appeared into an account and it wasn't questioned or made any reasonable attempts to return it I don't see how you can justify it, especially as the payments were made in March.

"There's just no logic to it, I can't see any trail in which you could get away with it. Even if you had a member of staff looking after the account, it's like someone asking me 'Ross, there's £10,000 in the account will that go to the Christmas party or what shall we do with it?"

This week it also emerged that Mrs McCallion was ordered to quit her role as a Senator in the Seanad by her party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

On Thursday a Sinn Fein source said: "Mary Lou called her last night and in no uncertain terms said this was unacceptable and said she should resign her seat."

In a statement, Mrs McCallion apologised "unreservedly for the poor judgement I showed".