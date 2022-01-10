Chief Medical Officer issues fresh appeal for over-50s to get boosted

People who delay getting a Covid booster jab are gambling unnecessarily with their health, Northern Ireland’s top doctor has said.

Professor Sir Michael McBride, the Chief Medical Officer, warned against relying on two doses.

In a stark reminder about the importance of jabs, he said anyone aged 50 and over who is unvaccinated is nearly 30 times as likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid.

His comments came as Northern Ireland recorded seven more virus-linked deaths at the weekend, with a further 7,218 cases announced on Saturday and Sunday.

Sir Michael said Northern Ireland is now in the midst of the Omicron surge, but the impact has been blunted by the acceleration of the booster rollout before Christmas and more cautious behaviour.

“We still need more people coming forward for their jabs to keep building up our population’s defences,” he said.

In a fresh appeal for people to get boosted, Sir Michael appealed directly to those aged 50 and over not to delay.

“When it comes to vaccination, the message is simple — it takes three for the general 16-plus population, and four if you are immunosuppressed,” he said.

“Don’t just rely on the fact that you have already had two doses. Your booster dose provides vital additional protection, particularly against hospitalisation.

“There is a growing body of evidence to support this.”

Sir Michael cited recently published Health Security Agency analysis which indicates that vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation of older people increases to around 90% two weeks after a booster dose and remains at around that level for over 10 weeks.

He added: “As the JCVI has reported in recent days, the current data shows the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups.

“I would again appeal particularly to all those aged 50 and over to not delay getting boosted. You are at more risk from Covid-19, compared to younger age groups, and you don’t need to gamble unnecessarily with your health.

“It is again worth highlighting local data on vaccine effectiveness. Recently published NI statistics showed that compared to fully vaccinated individuals who have also received their booster or third dose, unvaccinated individuals age 50 and over are almost 30 times as likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19.”

In the Republic of Ireland the head of the Health Service Executive has warned the system is under stress.

Paul Reid was speaking as another 21,384 positive cases of Covid-19 were notified yesterday.

Yesterday morning, 984 Covid-positive patients were in hospitals in the Republic, 83 of them in intensive care.

Mr Reid tweeted that the health service is under stress, but there is “always room for optimism”.

Saturday saw a new record daily case number in the Republic, with 26,122 cases confirmed.

The previous daily high of 23,817 was notified on January 6.

Separately, lateral flow tests will remain free, UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi insisted amid criticism of suggestions they could be scaled back despite soaring coronavirus cases.

The minister said he is “puzzled” by a report suggesting that their universal availability could be axed as they are limited to high-risk settings and for people with symptoms.

But he indicated support for reducing the isolation period from seven days to five, if it can be done safely, in order to reduce staffing pressures on the NHS and businesses.

The Sunday Times reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would make the announcement on scaling back tests within weeks, while the NHS Test and Trace system could also be diminished.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the move would be “utterly wrongheaded”, while Labour said it would be the “wrong decision at the wrong time” while cases are so high.

But Mr Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “I saw that story this morning, which I was slightly puzzled by because I don’t recognise it at all. This is absolutely not where we are at.”