Chief Medical Officer says travel limitations 'won't work'

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride has said that limiting restrictions on travel to help stop the spread of Covid-19 would "just not work" - but encouraged everyone to reduce their contacts before Christmas.

For a week-long period from December 22, people will be permitted to travel to and from Northern Ireland to other parts of the United Kingdom over the festive season.

Concerns have been raised that the new variant of the virus found in the south of England could be carried by travellers into Northern Ireland.

However, Dr McBride stressed that the new strain does not cause more severe illness and said that people should look at the advice being given in their particular jurisdictions, as London prepares to enter tighter regulations.

Speaking during a media briefing yesterday afternoon, Dr McBride said it is the nature of viruses to spread and limiting travel cannot stop that.

He said the group that will travel most at this time of year is students and "universities all across the UK will work together to ensure that students are tested and provided appropriate advice about safe travelling during this period of time".

"There's no doubt that the rest of the public travelling over this period does carry some increased risk but again, that has to be set in context of this virus which is prevalent throughout the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland."

Dr McBride continued: "If you are going to travel and you are travelling home, reduce your contacts in the 10 to 14 days before you do so."

Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Ian Young added that everybody must minimise their contacts and any unnecessary travel over the festive period.

He did, however, acknowledge the importance of friends and family coming together to celebrate Christmas.

Reflecting on the new strain of the virus, which is currently being assessed by Government scientists at its Porton Down research laboratory, Dr McBride said there is "absolutely no need for alarm".

"At this point in time there is no suggestion that the vaccines wont be able to ensure that people are protected against this strain," he commented.

"This isn't a new phenomenon. It's something which occurs and we'll just have to keep that situation under review.

"There's absolutely no need for alarm at this present moment in time, it's not unexpected and it's something we'll continue to monitor.

"We have not detected any strains of this particular variant in Northern Ireland at this point in time."