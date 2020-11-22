Christmas get-togethers possible in Northern Ireland as London and Dublin hold key Covid talks

Plans could allow family and friends to meet 'in careful and limited way'

Discussions are being held between the UK and Ireland about arrangements to allow families and friends to meet in a "careful and limited way" over Christmas.

A relaxation of coronavirus restrictions "for a small number of days" over Christmas will allow a limited level of mixing between households across the UK, the Westminster Government said on Sunday night.

Within the UK, work is already under way.

However in a statement, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove's office said it is recognised that people in Northern Ireland will want to see family and friends across the island of Ireland.

"This is the subject of discussions with the Irish Government," the statement added.

Mr Gove spoke with leaders of the devolved administrations over the weekend to agree "a shared objective of facilitating some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days".

But the public will be "advised to remain cautious" and told that "wherever possible people should avoid travelling and minimise social contact", according to the statement from Mr Gove's department.

The statement concluded: "The UK Government, Scottish Government, Welsh Government and Northern Ireland Executive hope to conclude this work this week, subject to agreement by each administration."

First Minister Arlene Foster tweeted about the meeting on Sunday, saying she had "outlined the need for extra flexibility" to help those travelling between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

However, Queen's University virologist Dr Connor Bamford sounded a warning.

"The virus is still out there," the Belfast expert said.

"We have to be very careful, as any relaxation of restrictions will inevitably lead to an increase in the number of cases and people getting sick and dying."

Dr Bamford added: "Everyone has to be reminded that while the Government can tell us what to do and inform us, everyone has to make their own decisions.

"At the very least, that could mean having a smaller Christmas, if it is allowed legally, or limiting the length of time or the number of people you have."

North Down Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry gave a cautious welcome to the news.

"Alliance has been calling for a coordinated approach to the Christmas season across the four countries of the UK and with the Irish Government without pre-judging what those common rules should be," he said.

"We are pleased at the progress has been made in that regard.

"We cannot yet be too definitive as all jurisdictions are battling this second wave.

"The immediate priority should be around travel arrangements.

"However the specific common approach to household mixing would need to be considered closer to the time in line with the prevailing public health circumstances."

Ulster Unionist Party health spokesman Alan Chambers MLA said: "In advising a collective decision from the Executive in relation to any regulations around the situation at Christmas, I am sure that the Health Minister will continue to do what is best for Northern Ireland.

"But just as he has done to date, that will be based exclusively on medical and scientific advice available to him at the time."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out the basis of Governement plans for the festive period on Monday.

He will also give details of a new tougher three-tier system for England when its national lockdown ends on December 2.