‘Christmas is on, but we need to be careful about it’, says Robin Swann

Health Minister Robin Swann has said “no one can guarantee” that more restrictions will not be imposed before Christmas.

This comes after the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Chief Scientific Adviser (CSA) said there are “so many unknowns about the Omicron variant” that it is not possible to predict what measures may be required to keep it under control.

The First Minister, however, said he does not believe further restrictions will be required before Christmas.

"I don't envisage there being further restrictions before Christmas, the current measures that we have in place, if people follow that, that will be able to get us through the Christmas period," Paul Givan said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced further restrictions in England such as increased use of face coverings and working from home. Health Minister Robin Swann, however, said on Thursday’s Good Morning Ulster programme that “these protections are something we already have here in Northern Ireland.”

“To prevent us having to bring in any more restrictions, it’s just about asking the people of Northern Ireland to double down and observe the requests that we have made over the past weeks,” he said.

“Such as the use of face coverings, good hand hygiene and also to come forward to get their booster when appropriate.”

Mr Swann added that “Christmas is on, but we need to be careful about it.”

“I don’t want to be in a position where we have to come forward to ask for more restrictions at this point in time, but it is about utilising the benefits that come with the restrictions we have in place currently,” he said.

“I am asking the people of Northern Ireland to work with us so that we can have as normal a Christmas as possible.”

When asked how concerned he was about the Omicron variant, the Health Minister said that “it’s about getting all that scientific evidence before we take the reactions we need to take.”

“It’s about people coming forward for vaccines and boosters coming into winter,” he said.

“We want to people to have a normal Christmas, but we want people to follow the guidance and come forward for their boosters and vaccines.”

He revealed on air that people aged between 40 and 49 will be able to book their booster jab from next week if it has been three months since their second vaccine.

The Executive are set to meet on Thursday amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant here.

It was announced earlier this week by the Department of Health who said it has been made aware of three cases of the variant, two in the Belfast area and one in the South Eastern Trust area.

All three have been linked to travel to Northern Ireland from Great Britain.