Church of Ireland cancels general synod for 2020

The Church of Ireland has cacancelled its general synod scheduled for Dublin due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was to have been held in the GAA's Croke Park Conference Centre from May 7-9 and this booking will be transferred to Croke Park for May 5-7 in 2022.

The cancellation was proposed by the Church's honorary secretaries and passed unanimously by the standing committee.

The Church is considering a possible rescheduling of the 2020 synod for later this year, "but will be guided by the latest advice from public health authorities and with the safety of synod members as the priority".

The 2021 general synod will be held in the Armagh City Hotel as originally planned.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson has confirmed that Bishop John McDowell will be translated as Archbishop of Armagh and Primate on April 28 in succession to the Rt Reverend Dr Richard Clarke, who retired in February.

The date of Bishop McDowell's enthronement in St Patrick's Cathedral will be announced later.

It is also understood the Presbyterian and Methodist Churches are actively considering their scheduled annual meetings in June and each is likely to make a statement next week.