Claim NI can’t fund another lockdown doesn’t add up: public health expert

First Minister Paul Givan’s claim Northern Ireland doesn't have the funding for another lockdown doesn't add up, a public health expert has said.

Professor Martin McKee said it was counterproductive as not putting in place the right measures ultimately harmed the economy.

He said politicians must provide support for people to isolate as the virus continued to spread.

The Executive has asked people to stick to public health measures.

First Minister Paul Givan said Northern Ireland has to face up to the "financial reality" that it can't afford another lockdown.

Professor McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a member of Independent Sage, told the BBC: "The argument that we don't have the money to protect against a pandemic disease is very strange because all of the evidence demonstrates that if you fail to protect against the spread of infection, in the long run the economy will suffer more."

He added: "I and my colleagues have been arguing all along you do need to provide support to allow people to isolate. I just don't think that one adds up."

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Givan said nobody wants businesses to be in the position where they're faced with closure amid another lockdown.

“There's also a financial reality that there isn't the furlough scheme, there isn't the hundreds of millions coming from London that we were able to provide in that kind of financial support,” he said.

“So when we weigh up the protection of lives and livelihoods, and all of these things, I don't think we're in a space where we can be looking at closure of businesses.”

Stormont ministers met earlier to sign off on a range of recommendations made by Health Minister Robin Swann. The plan centres on reinforcing messaging around public health measures, such as the wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and limiting social contacts.

Professor McKee said the Executive was acting decisively and rapidly despite claims from some quarters they could have acted earlier.

He said: "Some politicians have been quite critical of doing even the things that have been done so far. It's not just a matter of messaging.

"A vaccine only policy is not enough, there needs to be a vaccine-plus policy. We need to look at the totality of these things."

But he hit out at advice from government and an approach he said gives the impression the vaccine will mean other safety measures can be taken away.

"It's understandable that people are confused because the political messaging, particularly from Westminster, has been in itself confusing and incorrect," he said.

UUP MLA Alan Chambers said if necessary, the money will have to be found for furlough in the event sectors such as hospitality will have to close for Christmas.

"I think the money will be found, the money has been found so far and if we’re saying if we don’t have money to save lives, it’s a very sorry state of affairs. [The] discussion will have to be taken with Westminster thereafter. We’re talking about people’s lives.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath described the advice issued on Tuesday was a reset.

"We just seem to be taking a step back. People are into a space where they feel if they have the vaccination, that's it - they're 100% protected. It's about asking people to re-evaluate the measures we had in the past."