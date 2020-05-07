Clap for Carers: Staff at Mater Hospital and Belfast airport pay tribute to NHS workers

Staff at Belfast‘s Mater Hospital join in the clap for NHS workers.

Key workers from Royal Mail at Belfast International Airport join in the clapping

Healthcare staff at the Mater Hospital in Belfast unfurled a large banner thanking the local community for their continued support during Thursday night's Clap for Carers.

Over 100 people wearing face masks lined the footpath outside the hospital with social distancing in place. Cars passing on the Crumlin Road sounded their horns and a piper played during what was a light-hearted event.

The sign from the nursing staff read: "Thank you for all your continued support, you're making a difference."

Adam Worthington, who dressed as a policeman and has autism, along with Tiana Nickel from north Belfast, crossed the road from their homes to join the staff outside the hospital.

At the conclusion, several nurses jokingly wrapped one of their colleagues up in the banner before heading back inside the hospital to resume their shifts.

Meanwhile at Belfast International Airport, the firefighters, airport police, Royal Mail staff and airport workers stood on the runway applauding the NHS.

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a video of himself applauding, saying: "Thank you to all of our carers for your fantastic work, day in, day out. You are pillars of society in the fight against coronavirus."

It is just over a week since Mr Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to their son Wilfred at University College Hospital in London (UCLH).

She tweeted a picture, adding: "Spotted this flower rainbow leaving UCLH with Wilfred last week. Clapping again for our fantastic carers tonight."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Another emotional moment as the country comes together to clap for our key workers, our carers and all those keeping our country going through this crisis."