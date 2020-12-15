Clear political guidance essential for our mental wellbeing: Professor Siobhan O'Neill

Professor says instability, uncertainty and lack of trust in leaders' decisions creates fear and worry in people

The impact of imposing and then easing lockdown restrictions will have a "destabilising" impact on people's mental health if the public cannot trust decisions being made by our political leaders, an expert has said.

Professor Siobhan O'Neill, who specialises in mental health sciences at the Ulster University, said yesterday a consistent and clear message from politicians can play a role in maintaining mental health.

Her remarks come as health trusts here warned hospitals are already operating beyond capacity and are under "unbearable pressures" ahead of the festive period.

A further five coronavirus-related deaths were recorded here yesterday, bringing the toll to 1,129, according to the Department of Health.

Another 419 new cases of the virus were also detected and yesterday hospital occupancy was 98%, with 429 Covid-19 confirmed inpatients, of which 31 were in intensive care units.

The expert told the Belfast Telegraph there were two broad areas of concern being felt by the public - the economic impact of further restrictions as well as fears over the further spread of covid.

She emphasised a need for positivity so that people will be encouraged to see that we can get through this difficult period.

"If people really don't understand why the restrictions are there, and why they're needed. Or if there's that instability, uncertainty and lack of trust in leaders' decisions - then that's destabilising and that creates fear and worry," she said.

Professor O'Neill also stressed that it was important for people's mental heath to follow health regulations.

Northern Ireland's five health trusts - along with the Ambulance Service - has expressed fears of another spike of covid cases in early new year are deepening.

In a joint statement, they appealed to the public to be "extremely cautious" over the festive season, adding health service staff should not be put in the position of fearing the lifting of restrictions next January.

Between December 23 to 27 people from three households will also be allowed to meet indoors to facilitate Christmas gatherings.

"We really need to maintain that collective spirit as the health service faces into its most difficult time of the year.

"We all want to relax, we all need to relax, over the Christmas period, but that does not mean that we can ease up on our efforts to prevent Covid-19 spreading further," said the trust chiefs.

"The needs of those waiting for operations and other treatments also continue to weigh heavily on our minds. Rising numbers of covid cases, hospital admissions and ICU admissions mean there will be ongoing restricted capacity for non-Covid care.

"But unfortunately staff simply cannot do two jobs at the same time. The best way to protect non-Covid care is to push down Covid infections."

Crowded scenes and long queues at some retail stores - including Primark in the Abbeycentre - however, have prompted calls for restrictions to be reimposed after non-essential retail, close-contact services and parts of the hospitality industry reopened last Friday.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association Northern Ireland, said he recommended another lockdown now in order to prevent health services being overwhelmed after Christmas.

"The logical decision now would be to go into another four weeks of lockdown... We have pragmatism, we have Christmas, we have politicians who want to be able to give Christmas to the public," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan programme.

"I think it is certainly true that between now and the end of the month we will be announcing another lockdown, the question is when."