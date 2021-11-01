Clinics launched to assess patients hit by long Covid

Clinics are open to patients if their doctor considers their symptoms are due to long Covid, irrespective of whether they had a positive PCR test. File image posed by model

An assessment service for thousands of people who are suffering with long Covid has been launched.

From today one-stop-shop multidisciplinary assessment clinics will be accepting referrals for patients experiencing post-Covid syndrome from GPs or hospital consultants in all trust areas.

However, it is unclear whether patients seen at the assessment clinics will be referred to specially tailored long Covid treatment services or existing treatment services already struggling to meet demand.

Officials said last week they expect services to be in place by the end of November.

The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) said work is ongoing to establish services to support patients and that “until the service is established, patients displaying long Covid symptoms will continue to be treated via existing services in both primary and secondary care”.

These include existing ICU follow-up clinics, respiratory rehabilitation and mental health services, according to the HSCB.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Many people are suffering long-term effects of Covid-19 and these clinics will offer services across multiple disciplines including physiotherapy, occupational therapy and nursing.

“The clinics will allow people to have a comprehensive assessment of their condition and will help them access the services and expert advice they need to support them in their recovery.

“Clinics will refer patients on to other services where appropriate and will provide patients with advice on how to manage their condition to aid recovery.

“The multidisciplinary clinics are one element of a suite of services being established for post-Covid-19 patients.

“Work is well advanced on other services including a bespoke pulmonary rehabilitation/dysfunctional breathing service for patients with significant respiratory symptoms post-Covid-19.”

The Department of Health was last night unable to provide further details on whether the assessment centres open from today will provide specialist treatment or just an assessment and referral service.

The HSCB was contacted for comment.

The department had originally intended to have assessment and treatment services available in all health trust areas by the end of October.

Concerns have been raised over the apparent delay, as well as the capacity of services after it emerged £1m in funding had been made available for establishing the services in 2021/2.

Long Covid is broadly defined as a condition that develops during or after the initial Covid-19 infection, continues for more than 12 weeks, and its symptoms cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis. Patients can be referred to the assessment clinics before the 12-week mark if their doctor believes it is necessary.

Some of the main symptoms are extreme fatigue, breathlessness, brain fog (neurological and memory loss), heart problems and severe headaches.

Meanwhile, a further six further deaths of people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were reported yesterday, and another 1,001 cases of the virus.