Closed graveyards difficult to take, says UUP woman who lost her son

A woman whose son died has said her heart goes out to other grieving families who are unable to visit their loved ones' grave because of a lockdown on cemeteries.

Julie Flaherty, a UUP councillor from Portadown, said she had received dozens of calls from upset constituents after Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council announced a ban on visiting municipal cemeteries on Monday.

Other council areas have taken similar actions due to the coronavirus crisis.

Belfast City Council has banned the public from attending cremation services, while churches have been forced to hold some funeral and burial services without family present.

Mrs Flaherty’s son Jake was born with Down’s syndrome and also had other medical issues, including a congenital heart defect.

He sadly passed away in May 2013, not long after his second birthday.

Jake was laid to rest in Portadown’s Kernan cemetery — one of six council cemeteries which are now closed.

The councillor said she could empathise with grieving families but stressed it was for the “greater good” in the long-term.

“There will be more difficult decisions that we are going to have to make (as a council),” she explained.

“We have to accept this for the greater good.

“We might not understand it and we might not like it, but they’ve been made with the best intentions for everybody.”

Mrs Flaherty admitted the closure of cemeteries had been a “tough one” for her to accept as well.

“I’ve taken phone calls from very distressed people, from parents like myself. None of us took this lightly... we had no choice. This is a tough one to swallow,” she said.

“We have to think about more than ourselves.

However, the councillor acknowledged that it would be “very distressing” for those grieving the loss of family members, particularly those who have lost relatives recently.

“This is going to be difficult for people who are just entering this awful, awful path of grief. I do understand how hard this is. I truly do,” she added.

“I would never have contemplated a time when there would be locks on a cemetery gate.”

She assured families the council would reopen cemeteries as soon as possible.

“My son’s been dead nearly seven years. I know that fog you feel at the beginning when you don’t know where it takes you. I was there (at his graveside) morning, noon and night,” Mrs Flaherty said.

“The minute this can be relaxed, they will be reopened.”