Coastguard come to the rescue for Ballycastle birthday boy Enda

A Co Antrim boy who was denied the chance to have a fourth birthday party with his pals has been left overjoyed after the coastguard came to his rescue.

Enda McAuley, from Ballycastle, had been looking forward to celebrating his big day for weeks until coronavirus restrictions were introduced.

But yesterday, he was stunned to see the flashing lights of two coastguard vehicles at his door, with a surprise rendition of Happy Birthday and a present from the rescue volunteers.

His father, Patrick (34), is also a rescue volunteer with Ballycastle Coastguard.

"I think he was shocked, but he was really happy as his uncle is a paramedic and was able to be there, too," he said.

"With all the lights on the street, I think the neighbours must have been wondering if there was something wrong at first.

"He's been missing his wee friends at nursery, but my wife Roisin (34) and I asked him if it was better than a party and he said yes."

Mr McAuley said he had cleared the big-hearted gesture with his manager earlier.

"He told us to go for it as it would be a good morale booster for the team.

"I also thought it would be nice for his wee friends living on the street as well because they would normally all be out playing together, but like everywhere, it's been like a ghost town."