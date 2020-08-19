Coleraine McDonald's closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

A McDonald's in Coleraine has been closed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, a McDonald’s spokesperson said the restaurant is temporarily closed and will be deep cleaned by an external cleaning company this evening.

"We have a number of safety measures in place to help keep our people safe, including Perspex screens, temperature checks at the start of each shift, maintaining a two metre distance from others as much as possible, face coverings, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser," the statement added.

The restaurant had reopened four weeks ago after a period of closure during the pandemic.