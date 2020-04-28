'Complacency is our biggest enemy,' warns Robin Swann, as 20 further Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland

NI death toll hits 329 after a further 20 deaths in hospitalScroll down for live updates

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned "complacency is our biggest enemy", after Northern Ireland recorded its biggest single-day increase in Covid-19 deaths since the outbreak began.

On Tuesday it was announced that a further 20 people have died in the region's hospitals after testing positive for Covid 19, bringing the death toll to 329.

Speaking at the Executive's daily coronavirus update, Robin Swann urged people not to relax their guard over social distancing.

"I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who's having doubts about the seriousness of the threat from Covid-19," he said.

"I also want to address anyone who has attempted to relax their guard on social distancing.

"Let them think about the 20 families grieving today. Let them think about those who have lost their lives.

"Let them think about the key workers that have perished ... we all need to keep doing the right thing on social distancing."

As well as a further 20 deaths, 34 more cases of the virus were also confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,408.

The total number of tests carried out in Northern Ireland is now 23,376, after an additional 807 tests were completed.

The news comes after Northern Ireland stopped to pay tribute to those front line key workers who lost their lives working during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work after contracting the virus, joined in the moment's silence at 11am.

Health care staff hold a minute's silence at the Nightingale Hospital in south Belfast for key workers who have died as a result of Covid-19. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

More than 100 NHS and care staff have died with the virus across the UK, as have many other key workers.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s economy is set to shrink by a “staggering” 7.5% with the unemployment rate doubling to 5%, according to a forecast today.

A report by Danske Bank said hospitality would be worst hit, with a contraction of 17%.

