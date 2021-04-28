Concern as some Covid risk assessments for Stormont civil servants go unrecorded

Covid risk assessments for Stormont "business areas" and for civil servants working from home are not recorded centrally by the Department of Finance, it has emerged.

The DoF said that Covid property risk assessments are in place for the 14 buildings where the department has "premises responsibility".

However, the department added that "additional assessments are undertaken when required within business areas and for staff working remotely. These are not recorded centrally."

The DoF handles personnel matters for the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS).

As of March 2019, around 22,300 people were employed by the nine ministerial departments and their executive agencies. This makes it the third largest workforce in Northern Ireland.

Since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic and the introduction of the 'work from home' guidance last year, thousands of civil servants have been working remotely from their own residence.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who tabled an Assembly question regarding the issue, voiced his concern at the situation.

Gerry Carroll

"I find it mind boggling that through a global pandemic that has taken many lives here and placed workers in a dangerous situation that there is no recording of many of the risk assessments carried out by government departments. This is startling," he said.

"How are we to have any confidence that workers are being protected when they are being called into work if there is no central recording of the assessments taking place?"

"I would call on the Finance Minister and other Executive Ministers to urgently ensure that these risk assessments are made, recorded and monitored."

The DoF said: "Additional risk assessments will also be carried out by senior management for staff working outside the building at sites or other locations as part of their health and safety responsibilities.

"Due to the individual nature of these risk assessments, they are handled within the business area by managers and risk assessors who review and action as appropriate rather than coming to a central point."

Last month, the Belfast Telegraph revealed that the NICS is in talks with trade unions about future remote working for its workforce.

The DoF said regional hubs are being prepared for employees outside Belfast, however there will still be a "significant" NICS presence in the city centre.