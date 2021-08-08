Concert tickets for those receiving first Covid vaccine at Custom House Square clinic

Free tickets will be given out to the first 50 people receiving their first dose of the vaccine (BioNTech/PA wire)

The first 50 people to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic at Custom House Square in Belfast will receive a pair of tickets to an event of their choice at the venue.

The complimentary tickets will be offered on the launch day of the clinic tomorrow for all Custom House Square shows – including the sold out Tom Jones and Scooter events, plus James Arthur, Fontaines DC, Patrick Topping, Kodaline, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Camelphat and Mall Grab.

Additional spot prizes will also be given out on the launch day and following clinics.

The clinic is being managed by the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and will run on event days between 10am and 3.30pm from tomorrow until August 29.

It will be open to all adults aged 16 and over who have not yet received a first dose.

Those who attend will be given the Pfizer vaccine and will need to receive a second dose eight weeks after their first jab.

Belsonic director Alan Simms said the concert organisers are pleased to be able to participate in the initiative.

“We’re very happy to offer assistance with the vaccination drive and hope that young people in particular choose to avail of this service, conveniently located in Belfast City centre during August,” he said.

"It’s quick and easy and as a bonus you can get to see some great bands as a thank you from us.”

Custom House Square and Belsonic recently announced new Covid-19 entry requirements which require ticket holders to show proof of a negative Covid test 48 hours before arrival, evidence of having had both doses of the vaccine, or proof of antibodies.

The move was announced ahead of several outdoor events running over several dates in August and September.

People attending Feile an Phobail in Falls Park in west Belfast have also had to show proof of Covid-19 antibodies, vaccination or a negative test for events running from August 6 until August 15.

The festival also introduced a Vaccines for Tickets initiative, where a person receiving their first vaccine at the pop-up vaccination unit was given a free ticket for Feile Music Night on Saturday night.

However, it was reported that there had been only a limited take-up of the offer.

Live music in Northern Ireland resumed on July 5, as further Covid-19 rules were relaxed, with theatres and concert venues opened from July 27.