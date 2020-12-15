Confused by all the coronavirus rules? Here's what you can and can't do

Shoppers pictured in Belfast City Centre after the easing of lockdown restrictions. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

As confusion reigns over what the Covid-19 guidelines state and what the experts recommend, the Belfast Telegraph takes a look at what has been permitted and what has been advised.

Christmas regulations

Between Wednesday, December 23, and Sunday, December 27, there will be some temporary relaxations on social mixing to help bring loved ones together over the festive period.

This will allow people from up to three households to form a Christmas bubble.

Professor of Public Health at the University of Bristol, Dr Gabriel Scally, said that just because the government allows us to mix it doesn't mean we have to.

Meanwhile, chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, Dr Tom Black, encouraged young people to avoid mixing with others ahead of seeing vulnerable relatives on Christmas Day.

Retail and hospitality

The hospitality and retail sectors reopened last week after the two-week circuit-breaker restrictions were lifted.

Shops, close contact services and hospitality were closed under the lockdown measures to try and stem the spread of Covid-19.

Following the scenes at the Abbey Centre's Primark store on Saturday, Dr Scally said it is "almost inevitable" that there will be a spike in cases.

He encouraged the public to take extra care when visiting indoor settings.

Travel

Northern Ireland has negotiated a seven-day suspension of the Christmas rules to help people who need to catch flights or ferries to or from the mainland.

This will run from December 22 to December 28.

However, with London moving into the highest tier of Covid restrictions, Professor Stephen Reicher of the University of St Andrews, said: "Given high levels of infection across the country and the increasing levels in some areas it is inevitable that if we all do choose to meet up over Christmas then we will pay the price in the new year."

Education

Education Minister Peter Weir has rejected calls to close schools earlier than planned for the Christmas break.

He believes further unnecessary time away from the classroom will only cause greater disruption to children. Teachers fear that if schools are not closed then the virus could spread. However, this one area where experts have remained silent.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the Executive would need to impose closures if public health experts recommended them.