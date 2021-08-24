Cops probe video of man urinating in Belfast Covid test site’s soap bottle

The PSNI is investigating a report of indecent behaviour at a Covid-19 testing site at a school in Belfast.

A male agency worker was sacked after footage of the incident was posted online through Snapchat.

The company which operates part of the health service’s Covid testing centres apologised after the worker filmed himself urinating into a soap dispenser at a primary school.

The video shows the agency staffer urinating into a nearly empty bottle at John Paul II Primary School on Whiterock Road in west Belfast.

A still image shows the bottle filled with urine and left in the room.

The school was being used as a testing site.

It was shut down on Sunday because of the incident.

The PSNI told the Belfast Telegraph it launched an investigation after being alerted to the incident, which was first reported by MailOnline.

Serco, the company awarded a contract by the Government to conduct test and trace services across the UK, branded the incident “disgusting”.

George McFarlane, head of operations at Serco, said: “This behaviour by an agency employee working at a test site that we run is disgusting and completely unacceptable and we are very sorry that it happened.

“As soon as the school reopened after the weekend, we informed them and notified the police.

“We have asked the agency to remove the individual and he will not be working on the test programme again.”

One person also hit out at the agency worker’s actions, saying the soap dispenser could have eventually been used by a school pupil.

“The soap dispenser was left in the bathroom for staff to find the next day. I think it’s disgusting,” they told the Mail online.

“My main issue is, it was the school’s soap dispenser, not ours, so it would have been left in the school where classes are starting in the next week or so and potentially used by the children there. It’s horrific.”

The soap dispenser has since been removed.

It is understood the man responsible was hired by the ALS People agency.

The company did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

The Belfast Trust directed this newspaper to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for a response.

A trust spokesperson said: “The Serco contract is with the DHSC as part of the national testing programme.”

The DHSC did not respond by the time of going to press.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Monday afternoon, police received a report of indecent behaviour by a male at a Covid-19 testing site in the Whiterock Road area of Belfast. Enquiries are continuing.”