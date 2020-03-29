Coronavirus: 10 more deaths and 200 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Republic of Ireland

Ten more people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, taking the country’s death toll to 46.

Six of the deaths are located in the east of the country, three in the northwest of the country and one in the south. The median age of Sunday's reported deaths is 77, eight are male and two are female.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 200 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

There are now 2,615 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said they are continuing to build capacity in intensive care units.

“While we continue to build our capacity for intensive care, our strategy remains to prevent people from needing intensive care in the first place.

“We know the virus will not survive if we prevent it from passing among ourselves. The enhanced restrictions announced on Friday aim to slow down and restrict the spread of the virus.

“We are asking everyone to embrace the new restrictions and follow public health advice to stay home and restrict your movements for the next two weeks. It is in all our hands to interrupt the spread of this virus.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that attendance at blood donation clinics is permitted at this time.

“I welcome the measures taken by the Irish Blood Transfusion Board to implement social distancing at their clinics and to maintain the blood supply.

“3,000 blood donations are needed every week to meet demand and the ready availability of this blood for transfusion is vital to the daily treatment of patients in our hospitals.”