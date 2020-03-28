Coronavirus: 14 more deaths and 294 new cases diagnosed in Republic of Ireland

O’Connell Street in Dublin’s city centre as the Republic of Ireland has introduced a number of sweeping measures in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Fourteen more people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, taking the country’s death toll to 36, the National Public Health Emergency Team has announced.

All 14 deaths are located in the east of the country. The median age of Saturday's reported deaths is 81.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 294 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There are now 2,415 confirmed cases in the country.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that the country had witnessed the highest jump in deaths so far.

"Our condolences are with the family and friends of all patients who have died as a result of Covid-19," he said.

“We thank all citizens who have complied with restrictive measures, who continue to follow public health advice and remain concerned for those around them.

“We must remain focused in our shared efforts to prevent the spread of this infection, to prevent severe illness especially that which requires ICU admission and ultimately save lives.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The Department of Health, HSE and our frontline workers will continue to take every action against COVID-19, but it is each and every one of us, individually, who has the power to reduce this threat. Stay at home, follow the advice and protect one another.”

The latest figures show 26% of cases (489) have been hospitalised for treatment. Of these, 67 have been admitted to ICU. Almost one in every five positive tests (445 cases) is linked to a healthcare worker.

Dublin has 1,070 people with coronavirus and represents 56% of all positive cases. Cork accounts for 184 cases.

In more than half of positive tests (52%) it cannot be determined how the person contracted the virus.

Travel from abroad account for a quarter of cases. Close contact with another case of Covid-19 accounts for 23% of all known cases.

Earlier on Saturday, construction workers were advised to stay home by the Construction Industry Federation (CIF).

"The CIF is calling on its members should secure construction sites immediately. We recommend that members sending teams to secure sites should call ahead to gardai to inform them," a statement from the group reads.

"The CIF will continue to engage with government and the HSE to explore ways the industry can contribute."

Workers will be required to show identification and outline a brief work description when stopped at roadsides by gardai during the current lockdown period.

According to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, gardai will be stopping people to ensure their journeys are essential until April 12.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross and the RSA have confirmed that the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), the National Car Testing Service (NCT), as well as the Commercial Vehicle Testing System are suspended until further notice with immediate effect.