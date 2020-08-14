Coronavirus: 28% of Scots back restrictions on Northern Ireland tourists, poll finds

Support for tourists from the Republic of Ireland also outweighs opposition, by 53% to 31%. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Over a quarter of Scottish people believe that tourists from Northern Ireland should not be allowed to travel to Scotland without quarantining, a YouGov poll has found.

The poll, which asked 1,134 Scots their view on tourists entering from other countries without needing to quarantine, also found four in 10 Scots believe that English tourists should be quarantined if they want to enter Scotland.

However, slightly more (47%) Scots supported English tourists being able to enter the country without a period of isolation.

Scots are less likely to object to visitors from other parts of the UK, with 29% opposed to people coming from Wales and 28% of respondents wanting to block tourists from Northern Ireland.

By contrast, 56% support allowing unrestricted access to Scotland from the two countries.

Support for tourists from the Republic of Ireland also outweighs opposition, by 53% to 31%. Just 10% support allowing American tourists into Scotland without having to quarantine, in contrast to 81% against the idea.

Welsh people are slightly more willing than Scots to accept travellers from the rest of the British Isles, with 37% wanting English tourists to stay away compared to 50% who would welcome them.

The 1,021 Welsh respondents also favour Scottish, Northern Irish and Irish tourists being able to visit without quarantine measures by 58% to 28%, 53% to 30% and 50% to 32% respectively.

But neither the English nor Welsh are likely to go to the Republic or Northern Ireland, with only around a quarter saying they would consider crossing the Irish Sea.

Few Scots would consider going to England (36%) or Wales (32%) on holiday this year. Welsh people are more willing to cross nearby borders: 49% are open to going to England and 43% might travel up to Scotland.