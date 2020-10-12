Coronavirus: 36 people fined £1,000 in NI for failure to self-isolate during pandemic

36 people have been fined £1,000 for not isolating during the pandemic, the PSNI has revealed (PSNI/PA)

Thirty-six people in Northern Ireland have been fined £1,000 for failing to isolate during the Covid-19 pandemic, the PSNI has revealed.

The latest figures from the force state that since March a total of 947 community resolutions have been issued.

In addition a total of 1,321 penalty fines ranging from £60 to £960 have been issued to over 18s.

Prohibition notices have been issued to 73 commercial premises and to 206 private residences for gatherings that breached guidelines.

The Belfast City Council area accounted for the vast majority of fines, accounting for 667 penalty fines and six failure to isolate fines.

A total of 19 commercial premises received prohibition notices with far more (132) issued for gatherings at private dwellings.

Community resolutions totalled 305 for Belfast.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council area received the second highest amount of sanctions with 232 penalty fines and three failure to isolate fines.

A total of 139 community resolution notices were issued while six prohibition notices were issued for commercial premises and 18 private dwellings.

The council area receiving the least amount of penalties overall was Lisburn and Castlereagh with 23 penalty notices and five failure to isolate fines.

There were 17 community resolution notices as well as one prohibition notice at a commercial property.

The PSNI releases the figures each week in a bid to increase public confidence that enforcement of the restrictions is happening.

The Executive has also increased fixed penalty notices from £60 to £200 per offence.

There is now fines of up to £10,000 for people convicted of three Covid offences.

The Executive has also introduced three new offences.

Not closing a business as required, breaching closing times and not implementing social distancing.