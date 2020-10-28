Coronavirus: £4.5m in support payments made to people 'who may not be eligible' in Northern Ireland

More than £4.5m was handed out in error by a Stormont department to businesses not eligible for a Covid support scheme - including £30,000 received by Sinn Fein.

Former Parliamentary Standards watchdog Sir Alistair Graham said it is an "insult" to the public that Sinn Fein didn't return the grants immediately.

Three Sinn Fein offices received £10,000 as part of the Small Business Support Grant Scheme in March, despite political parties being ineligible for the funding.

BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show reported on Wednesday there was a "scramble" to repay the money this week, months after it was automatically paid out by the Department for the Economy, led by DUP minister Diane Dodds.

The latest figures from the department indicate that of 24,700 payments made under the scheme, 452 were made to those "who may not be eligible" - a total of £4,520,000. This includes 52 wind turbine owners at a cost of £520,000 as well as one payment to the owner of an anaerobic digester.

Sir Alistair questioned the competence of the DfE and said public servants had a duty to promptly repay any money received in error.

Angered: Sir Alistair Graham has criticised the DfE and Sinn Fein over row

"That was quite wrong, if Sinn Fein could have easily identified that this was money not due to them, it's the same as individuals getting a big pay increase in error, they have a duty to report it."

He added: "It really is an insult to those who are self-employed and haven't received any money but desperately need it. It shows a lack of due care and a lack of their wider public responsibility over the money they received.

"Inevitably if governments act quickly in a crisis to try and back up businesses and others, then there is a possibility of mistakes and we've also seen a possibility of fraud. That is why bodies like Sinn Fein have to take particular care to make sure that they are entitled to any money they receive."

Sinn Fein acknowledged the money should not have been received and it has since been repaid. "Three Sinn Fein offices received automatic and unsolicited payments of £10,000 under the Small Business Grant Scheme," a spokesperson said.

"Sinn Fein offices did not qualify and did not apply for the scheme and the monies have been returned to the Land and Property Services."

West Tyrone MLA Maoliosa McHugh's constituency office was among those to receive the funding in March. The Nolan Show also alleged Senator Elisha McCallion had received the funding, but she did not respond when contacted by the programme.

Mr McHugh told the show he had been notified when the money was paid into Sinn Fein's West Tyrone bank account, but had asked party officials to pay the money back "quite a while ago".

The SDLP, UUP and Alliance Party have all said they did not receive the payments, with DfE also confirming no DUP representative received a grant.

There is no suggestion any recipients acted inappropriately and the department is working to recoup payments issued in error.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was "galling" that Sinn Fein appeared to do little about receiving the payments until questioned by the media.

"Many businesses and workers across the North have yet to receive a single penny and they will be rightly furious that a political party, who just last year received a £4m donation, received this money," he said.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said it was "unacceptable and unjustifiable" at suggestions the money was only paid back months later. ''This is shocking but not surprising given Sinn Fein's track record of speaking out of both sides of their mouth when demanding honesty and integrity," he said.

Mr Middleton said he would be seeking answers on whether Mr McHugh had breached the Code of Conduct and for exact dates on when Sinn Fein made the repayments.

The Department for the Economy has defended its actions amid the "scale of the challenge" presented by the pandemic.

"There was always the potential that a small number of businesses would receive the support but would not require it. The Executive was aware of this risk," a spokesperson said.

"The C&AG recognised that the Department highlighted concerns as to whether it could provide sufficient evidence of the likely value for money of the grant schemes or sufficient assurance on the risk of loss through error or fraud given the tight timeframes the schemes were developed in. This is why Ministerial Directions were required in order to proceed with the schemes, and this approach was reflected in other parts of the UK.

"The scheme closed just last week (20/10/20) when the final date for appeals passed. We are aware of approximately 452 payments, including those made to wind turbine owners, out of 24,700 completed payments, paid to those who may not be eligible for funding.

"This is less than 2% of the overall number of payments processed. Over 70 of the 452 have already been paid back and work is under way to recover all ineligible payments."