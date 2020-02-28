Coronavirus: All closest passengers to Northern Ireland's first patient 'now contacted'

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is seen at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port on February 27

This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a transmission electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the US

Image of the coronavirus. (Photo by HANDOUT/National Institutes of Health/AFP via Getty Images)

Health officials have reassured the public that everyone in close contact with Northern Ireland's first coronavirus patient has been contacted.

The woman is being monitored in her home after arriving in Dublin earlier this week on a plane from northern Italy with a child.

Public health doctors tracked down a group of passengers who could have been exposed to infection after sharing the Aer Lingus flight and train with the mother and her daughter.

The woman had been on a skiing trip in northern Italy and flew back into Dublin Airport.

Dr Jillian Johnston, consultant in health protection at the Public Health Agency, said: "All stages of the individual's journey were identified and those who came into closest contact have been traced and contacted with public health advice and guidance.

"I would emphasise that members of the public who have travelled between Dublin and Belfast using public transport need not be concerned."

In the latest developments:

The UK's 20th coronavirus case was confirmed - the first time a patient has caught the infection on British soil.

A British man became the first UK citizen to die from the disease.

The Church of Ireland and Catholic Church indicated the sign of peace would be suspended amid fears of spreading the disease.

A Northern Ireland economist warned the outbreak could trigger a recession.

Local business leaders were reviewing their attendance at a major property conference next month.

As of tonight, 93 tests for coronavirus had been completed in Northern Ireland, with 92 confirmed as negative and one presumed positive. The Public Health Agency said confirmation of the positive test result on the woman in Northern Ireland had not yet been received from Public Health England.

New details of the case were still emerging tonight.

The woman was in Italy this week and flew to Dublin Airport. It is understood she then travelled to Dublin's Connolly Street station by bus before travelling to Northern Ireland by train.

She was tested at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and is now being treated in isolation at home.

Irish Health Minister Simon Harris said that all of the woman's closest contacts were notified overnight.

Among those sent into self-isolation were the Aer Lingus cabin crew while the aircraft also had to be deep cleaned and not used for 16 hours.

Irish Rail also carried out a major clean of the Enterprise train, which leaves Connolly station in Dublin for Belfast, although a spokesman said it was not informed if the woman used the transport.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann urged people not to panic.

He said: "It is important that we continue to remain calm and focused on containment at this point. The risk to individuals in Northern Ireland has not changed at this stage. We will, however, continue to plan and be ready for all eventualities.

Graphic

"If you have not been contacted at this stage, it's likely you have nothing to worry about," he added, in an interview with the BBC's Evening Extra.

Mr Swann is to make an statement to the Assembly on Monday to update MLAs on developments in the coronavirus crisis and how it is being handled by the authorities.

Stomont health committee deputy-chair Pam Cameron said it was important that people "be vigilant, alert to symptoms and possible sources of contamination - and know what to do if they suspect they have become infected."

Today people contacted the Belfast Telegraph to complain about the lack of transparency about how the coronavirus patient had reached Northern Ireland.

One said: "I was on a train from Dublin to Belfast on Wednesday.

"I have contacted the HSE (Ireland's Health and Safety Executive), explaining I was on an open ticket, so won't be on any register of passengers.

A man wearing a protective mask looks up as he walks along the Vittorio Emanuele Gallery shopping arcade

"Despite this, they wouldn't give out the train departure time, nor did they ask which train I was on.

"While the risk is admittedly low, I find it hard to comprehend how the health officials can claim to have contacted all passengers."

A Queen's University virus expert warned coronavirus could be a bigger risk to global health than swine flu.

Dr Connor Bamford (above), a research fellow at Queen's University Belfast, said he expects Northern Ireland to have more cases of coronavirus, which he said was reminiscent of the swine flu epidemic in 2009/10.

"Swine flu went completely pandemic and the virus is still with us," he said.

"Everybody got infected with that virus but it had a much lower mortality rate."

Connor Bamford

Swine flu was an influenza pandemic that lasted from early 2009 to late 2010 and claimed between 150,000 and 575,000 lives worldwide.

Dr Bamford said he expects more cases of coronavirus to be confirmed "in the next couple of weeks", adding that it is a "definite possibility" that anyone who was in contact with the woman will contract it.

"We know the virus is transmissible and appears to be very mobile in close contact, such as on a plane or in public transport," he said. "Those people are the most at risk.

"We don't know if the woman had a cough or fever, which is when people with coronavirus are more infectious, but it's likely that other people with whom she has been in close contact with will be positive."

Having identified and subsequently alerted everyone who was in contact with the woman, Dr Bamford said the authorities were "on top of it" and therefore able to prevent it from spreading.