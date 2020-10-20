Coronavirus: Alliance councillor Eoin Tennyson attacks Jim Corr over comments on mask protest

An Alliance councillor has criticised pop star Jim Corr during a Twitter spat over the Covid-19 protest at Stormont on Sunday.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor Eoin Tennyson was responding directly to Mr Corr, who shot to fame with The Corrs in the 1990s, after he shared a video of a struggle between protesters and police.

Arrests were made after more than 300 people gathered at Stormont to oppose the compulsory wearing of face masks in shops and on public transport, as well as other coronavirus restrictions.

Yesterday the PSNI said it had issued the first fine for not donning a face mask after someone refused to wear one on commercial premises.

The £60 penalty notice fine was issued last Friday.

Since March 1,474 Covid-related fines have been issued to people over 18.

Police have also issued 1,032 community resolution notices, and 40 £1,000 fines for those failing to self-isolate after being instructed to do so.

A further 75 prohibition notices have been issued to licensed premises, the highest number being in Belfast, where 21 were dished out.

Video footage of Saturday's protest shared widely on social media showed a struggle between officers and demonstrators.

After sharing the video on Sunday evening Mr Corr, who lives in Crawfordsburn, wrote: "Tense situation with heavy-handed tactics by the PSNI at what was till that point a peaceful demonstration at Stormont, Belfast."

Mr Tennyson replied to his post and asked: "Do you have no shame?"

Mr Corr responded saying that the protest was peaceful and many of those involved were socially distancing.

"There was zero call for heavy-handed arrest tactics used on peaceful protesters by the PSNI," he added.