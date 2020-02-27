Coronavirus: Apology after Northern Ireland family told to isolate for fortnight by Public Health Agency

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has apologised to a Northern Ireland family after they were advised to isolate themselves in their home after their son returned from an Italian ski trip.

Dan Douglas (14), from Banbridge, Do Down, was told to self-isolate in his bedroom for 14 days after experiencing a cold after a visit to San Valentino in northern Italy.

He had not been to any of the 11 towns at the epicentre of the outbreak in the country but was given incorrect advice after his mother Elaine made two separate phone calls to the PHA helpline.

It comes after the PHA revealed there have been in the region of 900 calls to the helpline over the past two weeks.

The agency said they have no record of which helpline operator - who are not medically trained - gave the advice but said they have now put new measures in place to strengthen the service being offered.

It comes after Elaine Douglas called the helpline this week when she was told by Dan's school to contact their GP after he displayed symptoms of a cold.

Dan's father Dougie Douglas said: "The helpline said get him out of school, get him home and put him in isolation and phone us back when you've done that."

Mrs Douglas said the helpline advised her to undertake measures including:

Keeping her 14-year-old son in his room while the rest of the family were asked to isolate themselves in their house

Serve Dan his food on paper plates with plastic cutlery to be disposed of in a strong plastic bin bag

Not to take anything out of his room for a period of two weeks

Make sure Dan only used one bathroom, not to be used by the rest of the family

Dan should clean his room with antiseptic spray every couple of hours

To clean every handle he uses

Speaking while her son was in isolation, Mrs Douglas said: "I phoned back the helpline this morning to say he doesn't have the symptoms they've listed on the website. Because he had a headcold, they said he has to [stay in isolation].

She said it would get a lot worse very quickly Dougie Douglas

"I assumed somebody would come out and test him but the helpline said just to monitor his condition and if it gets worse call 999. She said it would get a lot worse very quickly."

Mrs Douglas said she asked for her details to be passed on to a surveillance team but hadn't heard anything from any public health body.

She said she feared the public stigma around the virus. "We live in a development and there are lots of neighbours and we don't want people to say that's the house that has coronavirus."

Teenager Dan said he was bored in his room but that he understood the measures that were being taken. "It's for the safety of everyone else around me.

"People in school are making these false rumours about me being in hospital and that and it's sort of worrying when I go to school, that people are going to look at me in a different way."

When we landed in Dublin we didn't get checked or anything, just got on the bus and went home Dan Douglas

Speaking of his experience in Italy, he said: "When we landed, the towns around where we were staying were put in lockdown, which made everyone worried and wary of the people around them. You saw how many people were wearing a mask.

"When we landed in Dublin we didn't get checked or anything, just got on the bus and went home."

But when he went back to school, he had a runny nose so went to the nurse to get medication. "I went to the nurse to get paracetamol and she told me to make sure I binned the tissue when I sneezed and cleaned my hands.

"I went home and did my homework that night and then out of nowhere I got taken away."

On Wednesday, after Dan had spent two days in isolation, the Douglas family received a call from Dr Philip Veal of the PHA who told them they had been given the wrong information.

Mrs Douglas said: "I'm relieved we can have our life back and we're not going to have to spend two weeks in the house. I was more concerned that my son as going to be in a shoebox of a bedroom with all his food rubbish and waste in a black bag for two weeks."

Mr Douglas added it was a real relief that the information around the coronavirus had been clarified. "I didn't really know what to do and I didn't feel the information we were given was enough. They didn't even ask for our address, even for somebody to speak to my son."

Mrs Douglas said she would advise anyone with any doubts to phone the PHA directly and not to use the helpline.

Dr Philip Veal of the PHA said he was surprised to hear the family had been given incorrect advice and that the agency was keen to send the right message to the public. "We very much regret and apologise to the family for the inconvenience and discomfort this has caused them," he said.

"At the moment what we're doing is asking people have they travelled to an area where there has been a spread of coronavirus and if they have associated symptoms like a cold or shortness of breath to make contact with their GP."

Dr Veal said the PHA has taken steps to bring the situation under control following this incident.

"We've improved our quality assurance measures around the advice given, for example regular reviewing of the scripting given to the helpline, twice daily contact with the call line handlers to give them support and a direct line of contact with us should they need further advice.

"The coronavirus is a fast moving situation and new areas of concern are constantly evolving. We're constantly working to update and sometimes when the information goes out there can be a lag," he said.

"Two wrong bits of advice is two too many so we've taken very robust steps to improve the quality of our helpline."