Coronavirus: Assembly speaker Alex Maskey to self-isolate for 12 weeks on medical advice

Stormont Assembly speaker Alex Maskey has announced he is to self-isolate at home for 12 weeks for health reasons.

The Sinn Fein MLA said his health trust had written to him advising him to stay at home and avoid face-to-face contact for at least 12 weeks because of his cardiac history.

In a letter to MLAs Mr Maskey said: "While I admit to feeling conflicted about doing this while fulfilling my duties as speaker, I have concluded that it is important to follow the guidance provided by those who, under the wider authority of the Executive and the Assembly, are tasked with giving such advice to our community.

"I will therefore be staying at home for at least the next 12 weeks."

Mr Maskey, who represents west Belfast, suffered a heart attack in 2005.

He added that his self-isolation will not prevent him from conducting the majority of his responsibilities as speaker but from now on he will conduct business from his home.

"I have been in frequent contact with my office every day, who are also working remotely when the Assembly is not sitting, and I have had a range of virtual meetings with senior officials. I will continue to work in this way," he said.

Deputy speaker Christopher Stalford is standing in for Mr Maskey in the chamber today.

The deputy speakers will rotate in the chamber during Mr Maskey's absence.

Mr Maskey added: "I made clear last week that we can probably not express enough from the Assembly are gratitude to those in the health service and all the public services who are demonstrating tremendous commitment and courage, all in the common cause of saving lives in our community. It is incumbent on all of us to do what we can to protect our own health, reduce the risk of infection to others and thereby reduce the burden to our health service."

First Minister Arlene Foster sent her best wishes to Mr Maskey as he self-isolates at home.