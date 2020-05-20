Coronavirus: Ballymena college's hands-free door opener adds a touch of safety for care homes

Staff at a Ballymena college are opening doors for care home workers with a novel solution to reducing the spread of Covid-19.

The hands-free door opener is a simple but effective plastic key ring that allows people to open most door handles without having to touch them.

Dunclug College's head of technology Peter Simpson and his colleagues have produced 120 so far and distributed them to 10 care homes in the town.

Principal Ruth Wilson said there has already been demand for more from many other local care homes.

"Grandparents are very important to our young people and a lot of them will have relatives living in care homes," she said. "So we wanted to make something useful for carers looking after them."

Research into 3D printing from the University of Sunderland provided the answer and the staff at the college quickly set to work.

"We can make 20 door openers with a single sheet of plastic and a party supplies shop owner supplied us with key chains which keep costs down," Ms Wilson said.