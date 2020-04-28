Coronavirus: Belfast-born singer Alex Scott hoping to raise £10k for key workers

A Belfast-born singer-songwriter who had cancer three times and also suffered a heart attack is hoping to raise £10,000 for NHS workers amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Alex Scott said he wanted to create a permanent memorial and that's why he's written a song called Heroes on the Frontline. With the money from sales, he hopes to install a memorial at his local hospital, Watford General. And, if he generates enough cash, Alex, who wrote a musical entitled Crossing The Line, about growing up during the Troubles, said he'd like to have a memorial plaque installed in every NHS hospital in the UK.

It's not the first time the 64-year-old musician, who grew up on University Avenue in Belfast, has trotted out a tune for a good cause.

Two years ago he produced a song about his health troubles called The Big C in aid of Cancer Research UK (CRUK). "I'm a regular supporter of charitable causes and have raised many thousands of pounds through my music and music-based events to raise funds - specifically CRUK," he said.

"There is currently a lot of activity around supporting the NHS which has generated many millions of pounds, which is wonderful.

"However, I would like to do something slightly different, yet incredibly powerful and positive - I would like to raise money to set up a Memorial Fund for the NHS Heroes."

He said that's how the idea for a song came about. "I wanted to create a permanent memorial to the efforts of these brave, exceptional people - something that would contribute positively to the overall effort, but will live on long after the crisis, to ensure that we never forget," he said. "I've written a song called Heroes On The Frontline, which celebrates the exceptional sacrifice these wonderful individuals have made, in defence of the UK's health and well-being."

By raising money via the song, Alex is hoping that he can install a fitting memorial at his local hospital (Watford General Hospital).

"It will be a lasting 'thank you' on behalf of a deeply grateful population, for the life-saving work that our NHS staff and key workers have done in risking their own lives while saving others," he added.

Alex, who lives in St Albans, Hertfordshire, plans to release the song through as many channels as possible. He has set a goal of hitting at least £10,000 for the Memorial Fund.

The song will be officially released on all streaming platforms on May 1.