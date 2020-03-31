Coronavirus: Belfast City Council in u-turn over bin collections

Belfast City Council workers collect black bins in Brown Square, north Belfast during the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland on Friday, March 27th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Last week the local authority had said it would only be collecting black bins in order to protect workers from the coronavirus and so that they could continue the collections and employ social distancing.

However that earned a rebuke from Environment Minister Edwin Poots who said the council had a legal responsibility to collect the bins.

On Sunday the council rowed back saying it would collect brown bins for food and garden waste and on Tuesday announced all bins would be collected.

A spokesperson said the matter was at all times under review and new measures had been put in place to allow the council to offer "as near a normal waste collection service as possible in the current unprecedented circumstances".

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Daniel Baker paid tribute to frontline staff who have been working to overcome operational challenges to ensure delivery of a waste collection service for residents.

Councillor Baker added: “We continue to review our service delivery daily and following the introduction of additional measures to enhance the protection of our refuse collectors, we are now in a position to deliver as near a normal waste collection service as possible in the current unprecedented circumstances.

"From Wednesday, April 1, normal collections will resume for black, brown and blue bins across the city.

“We must emphasise, however, that given the size and scale of Belfast’s waste collection service, the situation remains challenging, and our entire operation remains under daily review and is dependent on the ongoing impact of Covid19 on our own employees.”

Belfast City Council serves the largest geographical area out of all the 11 councils in Northern Ireland and has the largest population.

Councillor Baker added: “Delivering our waste collection service has been possible due to staff from across the organisation being trained and redeployed to our frontline services. We have also fitted special screens in our bin lorry cabs to allow staff to practice social distancing, as directed by the government guidelines.

“We would like to thank residents for their continued support and patience as we try to minimise service disruption in these most challenging of circumstances.

“We would also ask that if possible, please share this update with neighbours who may not be online, either by text or phonecall – particularly those who are older or more vulnerable.”