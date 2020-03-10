Coronavirus: Belfast Halifax call centre closed after staff member tests positive

The Halifax call centre in Belfast Gasworks Belfast has been temporarily closed over coronavirus. Lloyds said it will allow for the appropriate areas of the site to be cleaned, after a colleague based there was diagnosed with Covid-19

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson confirmed the building had been "temporarily closed" to allow for the site to be cleaned.

Staff at the call centre are being asked to self-isolate, work from home or work from a contingency site, depending on which part of the building they work in.

"Our priority is the wellbeing of the individual, as well as the colleagues and visitors to the building." the spokesperson said.

"We’re closely monitoring the developing situation and continue to follow official guidelines.”

It is thought that over 1,000 people work at the call centre in Cromac Place.

In response to the closure the nearby Radisson Blu Hotel said they had a dedicated global team who were monitoring the situation on a regular basis.

"We are continually collating information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) who have recommended to work in a coordinated and responsible manner," a Radisson Hotel Group spokesperson said.

"The health and safety of all our guests, employees and partners are of paramount importance to us and, as a company, we are continually committed to maximising our efforts and investment in all possible expanded hygiene, sanitation and precautionary activities throughout all properties and offices and updated training in employees to be vigilant and aware of possible signs."

Two Northern Ireland schools have also been closed after a pupil was removed from class after being linked to a positive coronavirus case.

It emerged on Saturday that a member of Portadown-based team Hanover FC had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Northern Ireland and Linfield footballer Ryan McGivern is currently self-isolating after coming into contact with the Hanover player.

On Monday night Tandragee Rovers, a football club in the Mid-Ulster Football League, confirmed a senior player had also been diagnosed with the virus, while west Belfast GAA club St Gall's confirmed one of its adult members has coronavirus.

On Tuesday Tandragee said a relative of the player had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

They watched the club's game against Laurelvale from inside the clubhouse on Saturday.

The club appealed for anyone that was in the clubhouse on Saturday between 2pm and 6pm to follow the Public Health Authority's guidelines.

As of Monday evening 222 tests had been carried out in Northern Ireland, resulting in 12 people being diagnosed with the virus.

St Patrick's Day parades across the island of Ireland have been called off due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.

The Dublin parade was called off on Monday with Belfast City Council following suit shortly after.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned that more than half of the population in the Republic could contract Covid-19.

On Monday two more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number to 21, 33 on the Island of Ireland.