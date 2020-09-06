Coronavirus: Belfast licensed premises closed for breaching Covid rules

Officers are cracking down on bars and restaurants flouting Covid-19 rules (PA)

A licensed premises in Belfast has closed after being served with a prohibition notice following checks by the Chief Constable and Chief Medical Officer in the city on Saturday night.

It's after a patrol to check whether licensed premises were following coronavirus regulations.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne and the Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride joined local officers in Belfast on routine patrol and licensing checks, during which the prohibition notice was issued under the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

Police said they continue to work with licensees across Northern Ireland to ensure our community can socialise in a safe environment.