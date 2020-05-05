Coronavirus: Belfast professor and singer-songwriter Joe O'Sullivan releases special album aimed at raising funds for charity

A Belfast academic who has been busy planning how to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on people with cancer has released an album to raise funds for a local charity.

Professor Joe O'Sullivan is a recognised world expert on prostate cancer - but also a successful singer-songwriter with two original albums under his belt.

It has been an intense, busy month in lockdown, as the consultant prostate cancer oncologist at the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre and Professor of Radiation Oncology at Queen's, University Belfast has been working on how to help cancer patients make it through the pandemic.

Now the professor has released a brand new album of original songs 'Instead of Many Shades of Blue' with all proceeds going to local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre, whose fundraisers have been hit by the lockdown.

"What better time than during the lockdown is there to consider positive change in our own lives and in society generally," said the academic, who added that the restrictions had given him a focus to develop his songwriting skills.

"I've always been thinking of brighter days ahead, and for me, the album has been keeping me positive. I think we all need creativity to get through this crisis together. I really hope people enjoy these new songs."

The album is available to buy online at www.friendsofthecancercentre.com/shop, with all proceeds going to the charity.