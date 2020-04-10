Coronavirus: Bike star Ryan Farquhar joins Clap for Carers as sports fans told: stay put

Former Northern Irish motorcycle road racing star Ryan Farquhar was joined by his family as they applauded the staff of the NHS and the rest of the frontline workers in the battle against coronavirus at his Co Tyrone home yesterday evening.

Farquhar - who has won more road races than any other rider in history - has personal experience of the vital role NHS doctors and nurses provide following a horrendous crash at the North West 200 in 2016 that left him battling for his life.

The Dungannon man suffered fractures and a serious liver injury that required three operations and many months of treatment.

"You don't appreciate what the great people in the health service do until you need their help," Farquhar said.

"They are always there though, waiting for the time when their skills are required. They are on the frontline of the fight against the virus now and we all need to support them by staying at home and following the advice we have been given, especially over this Easter weekend."

Meanwhile, the three main sporting bodies here have issued a joint call for people to stay at home over Easter. Ulster Rugby, the Irish FA and Ulster GAA urged all members and supporters to stick to the "game plan" and enjoy the holidays at home.

Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie, Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson and Ulster GAA's provincial secretary and chief executive Brian McAvoy said: "As sporting bodies, we are acutely aware that our members feel the impact of the restrictions which are in place. We know the weekend is usually packed with sport, be that playing, coaching, spectating or ferrying young children to and from matches and training. We know our members are missing their games, but the more we hold the line now, the sooner we will be back out there playing our beloved sports.

"This match - the people versus coronavirus - is the most difficult opposition we will ever face, and we have to win. So please continue to play your part. Enjoy Easter at home, stay indoors and look out for each other."

By Anna (12) and Ben (4) from Bangor